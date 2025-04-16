WWE WrestleMania's scale and spectacle trump everything in professional wrestling. Since 1985, WrestleMania has served as the promotion's Super Bowl, a show big on star power and pageantry. It's a spiritual season finale for the company that gathers dedicated and lapsed fans.

John Cena, now a villain, hopes to set a new world title record against undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes -- the son of "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes -- who became WWE's top star last year. CM Punk will headline a WrestleMania card for the first time with Paul Heyman's loyalty hanging in the balance. Jey Uso broke out as a singles star but has new mountains to overcome.

Consider this your cheat sheet to the ever-evolving WWE universe. Continue below to learn more about the five most compelling storylines at WrestleMania 41, ranked by their intrigue level.

5. World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Uso shocked the world by eliminating Cena to win the Royal Rumble. It was a serious stamp of approval for a superstar who'd made great strides as a singles star after being lumped together with twin brother Jimmy Uso for most of their careers. The moment was heartwarming, but this subsequent feud with Gunther has mostly fallen flat. Jey's world title match has split fans into two camps: those who love his unmatched crowd chemistry, and those who believe his fanfare doesn't match his quality as a wrestler.

"The Ring General" Gunther is a dominant wrestling force with multiple wins over Jey. The two are telling an underdog story, but it's mostly been a paint-by-the-numbers build. Their world title program finally got interesting after Gunther ziptied Jey to the ropes, forcing Jey to watch as Gunther bloodied and battered Jimmy.

4. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi



Cargill and Naomi are quietly cooking up one of WrestleMania's better feuds. Unfortunately, it's overshadowed by bigger programs. Cargill was sidelined for months with an injury perpetrated by a mystery assailant. Naomi replaced Cargill as one-half of the WWE women's tag team champions as a result. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the primary suspects in the attack, but Cargill's jaw-dropping return at the Elimination Chamber revealed the truth. Cargill put a monstrous beatdown on Naomi, ruling her out of the women's Chamber match. Naomi later confessed to the crime, claiming she stopped Cargill from riding Bianca Belair's coattails as tag champ. Naomi has undergone a rare, unhinged character change while Cargill marches towards revenge.

3. Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE created intrigue around the women's world title picture by subverting expectations. Many thought Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair would clash at WrestleMania after Belair became No. 1 contender at the Chamber. But Sky emerged from thin air, defeating Ripley on Raw to become champion, which came after Ripley was distracted by Belair at ringside. The three are jockeying for momentum weekly ahead of their triple threat match. Sky has been overlooked by her physically imposing challengers, Belair returned to the world title scene after a detour in the tag division, and Ripley -- who's been dominating the women's main event scene for a couple of years now -- nearly found herself as the odd woman out.

2. Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Cena delivered one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history at the Elimination Chamber. After earning the right to challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Cena sided with The Rock to brutally assault Rhodes. The Rock had demanded Rhodes' "soul" and for Rhodes to act as his personal champion in exchange for The Rock's influence in WWE and Hollywood. When Rhodes declined, Cena accepted the offer.

Cena's sharp character change marked the first time he portrayed a villain in 16 years, something fans long demanded. On Sunday, Cena attempts to become WWE's only recognized 17-time world champion, breaking his tie with Ric Flair. Cena and The Rock's relative absence since Elimination Chamber has taken a lot of steam off the feud, but eyes will be glued once their entrances start. While this won't be his last appearance of the year, Cena is on the clock as he plans to retire from full-time wrestling at the end of the year.

1. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

CM Punk will headline a WrestleMania card for the first time in his nearly 30 years as a pro wrestler. Punk and his longtime friend Paul Heyman were legitimately brought to tears when the announcement was made on an episode of SmackDown. One of Punk's many frustrations spurring his six-year wrestling hiatus was how he was passed over for Mania main events. Saturday's headliner is currently WWE's most compelling feud, one the promotion has worked towards for six months.

In November, Punk aligned with Reigns' original Bloodline against The Bloodline splinter cell run by Solo Sikoa at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk agreed to the loose alliance in exchange for a favor from Heyman, Reigns' current manager, who previously served Punk.

In January, Punk eliminated Rollins and Reigns from the Royal Rumble. A brawl broke out ringside, during which Rollins stomped Reigns' head into steel steps multiple times, writing Reigns off TV. Reigns attacked both men five weeks later, kicking their feud into overdrive.

Heyman's involvement is an interesting plot point. Punk cashed in his favor, requesting that Heyman accompany him to the ring at WrestleMania. Reigns scoffed at the request but was shocked to see Heyman consider the offer. Heyman's deep friendship with Reigns and Punk is now a centerpiece of WrestleMania's main event, elevated further by Rollins' conniving mind games.