Sin City hosts the biggest wrestling show in the world when WrestleMania 41 comes to Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The two-night event will be capped off by the highly-anticipated Night 2 main event between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and WWE legend John Cena.

The show reaches an epic conclusion in the main event when John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship. Cena earned the opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber in March after he submitted CM Punk. But then Cena shockingly turned heel for the first time in nearly two decades by aligning with the Rock and attacking Rhodes. Now, after a bit of an awkward build because Cena was off of TV for three weeks after the heel turn, things reach a crescendo on Sunday night where more surprises are sure to arise.

Plus, there's a fatal four way set for the intercontinental title when champion Bron Breakker faces off against Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The four have been intertwined for weeks with Penta first attempting to breakthrough as a champion only to have Judgement Day interfere and try to lure him to their team. When he turned them down, Balor, Mysterio and Carlito went on the attack. Now, the four men have to settle their differences in the ring.

You can follow live coverage and play-by-play of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 with our live blog.

There is also a trio of non-title matches worth watching. Legendary veteran AJ Styles is set for a match against social media star Logan Paul. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest see their epic rivalry reach a brutal conclusion in a Sin City Street Fight. And Randy Orton will take on an undetermined opponent after issuing an open challenge. Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens, but Owens was forced to withdraw from the match with a neck injury that required surgery.

Things picked up quickly on Night 1 with Jey Uso taking the world heavyweight title off of Gunther. Business continued to pick up a two more new champions were crowned in The New Day as Raw tag team champs and Jacob Fatu as the United States champion. But the main event is where the real stunner came in as Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with Seth Rollins as Rollins walked away from their triple threat match victorious.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

-- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

-- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

-- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

-- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)

Randy Orton's open challenge

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card results

CM Punk def. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Charlotte Flair

-- Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Charlotte Flair El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

United States Championship -- Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight (c)

-- Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight (c) Jade Cargill def. Naomi

World Tag Team Championship -- New Day def. War Raiders (c)

-- New Day def. War Raiders (c) World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso def. Gunther (c)

Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 41

Date: April 19 & 20 | Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

April 19 & 20 | Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show)

7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show) TV channel/stream: Peacock (subscription required)

WrestleMania 41 countdown