Sin City hosts the biggest wrestling show in the world when WrestleMania 41 comes to Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The two-night event will be capped off by the highly-anticipated Night 2 main event between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and WWE legend John Cena.

Cena turned heel when he alligned with The Rock to attack Rhodes after winning the men's Elimination Chamber match to earn his shot at Rhodes. Rhodes captured the title by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 and is looking to keep the belt against the man looking to set the record for most world title reigns in history (Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair at 16).

Reigns will be in action in the Night 1 main event when he competes in a triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The three superstars have been exchanging words and blows for months and everything will come to a head on Saturday night.

In total, there are eight championship matches and 13 total bouts scheduled for the two night and CBS Sports will be here to provide coverage of WrestleMania 41 all weekend long.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

-- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

-- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair United States Championship -- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

-- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu World Tag Team Championship -- War Raiders (c) vs. New Day

-- War Raiders (c) vs. New Day Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

-- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

-- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

-- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

-- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)

Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 41

Date: April 19 & 20 | Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

April 19 & 20 | Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show)

7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show) TV channel/stream: Peacock (subscription required)

WrestleMania 41 countdown