The Road to WrestleMania 41 reaches its destination this weekend. WWE's biggest annual show begins Saturday, featuring a main event that might be the weekend's most anticipated match.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share the spotlight in Night 1's finale. Punk will headline a WrestleMania card for the first time after a nearly three-decade-long career. Punk and Reigns' separate friendships with Paul Heyman have added more tension to an already volatile feud.

Seven matches are scheduled for Night 1, including four title bouts. The show begins with Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso trying to complete his underdog story by dethroning world heavyweight champion Gunther. LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton and the Viking Raiders also defend their titles.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania Night 1

Date: April 20

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre show begins at 4 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE WrestleMania Night 1 match card