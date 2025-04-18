WrestleMania 41 takes place this Saturday and Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As always, the event is stacked with big matches featuring the top names in WWE.

The headliner of Sunday's Night 2 is the match that has grabbed the attention of the wrestling world as John Cena goes for a record-breaking win against undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. If Cena wins, he will break the tie between himself and Ric Flair for the record of most recognized world title reigns in wrestling history.

In his pursuit of the record, Cena has abandoned the fans, turning heel and attacking Rhodes after winning the Elimination Chamber. That shocking moment instantly went viral and added a new edge to WrestleMania.

The women's world championship will also be on the line on Sunday as Iyo Sky defends the title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Belair earned her shot at the belt by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match and Ripley forced her way into the match after Sky defeated her on Raw to win the title.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 20 and will stream live on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking in each match.

WWE WrestleMania Night 1 2025 predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: It has always felt inevitable that Cena's retirement tour would involve him breaking the record for most title reigns. Everything comes down to how to best put the belt around his waist and maximize his time as champion. If Cena wins on Sunday, then there's a title chase heading into SummerSlam with Cena as heel champion. That's probably the best way you can use Cena as he winds down his career. Look for The Rock to show up and help Cena get the win, showing Rhodes what happens when you don't do what is asked of you by "The Final Boss." Pick: John Cena wins the title -- Brent Brookhouse

The hero's chase often trumps the subsequent title reign. It's the status quo in pro wrestling. Rhodes was always going to have difficulty exceeding the emotional high if his WrestleMania 40 moment. Rhodes had a solid one-year run as undisputed WWE champion, but it's time to shake things up. Cena becoming a record-setting 17-time world champion gives Rhodes purpose ahead of SummerSlam. Pick: John Cena wins the title -- Shakiel Mahjouri

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley: It is very clear that WWE's approach to this match is to have Sky as the overlooked champion while Belair and Ripley have focused on each other. Sky has arguably been the best female wrestler in the world for more than a year and she deserves more time to shine as champion. Having Sky show how big of a mistake it was for Belair and Ripley to not take her seriously is the way to go. Pick: Iyo Sky retains the title -- Brookhouse

WWE has played its cards close surrounding the outcome of this match. Unlike most of the Mania matches, there isn't an obvious or right direction here. Belair is undefeated at WrestleMania and overdue for a major singles run after pivoting to the tag team division. I expect the "EST of WWE" to reign again. Pick: Bianca Belair wins the title -- Mahjouri

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Paul is a part-timer who mostly shows up to have an exciting match at big events. There's not really any reason to give him a win over Styles, who is a great roster member capable of being plugged into big storylines whenever WWE needs. WWE could play out the Karrion Kross mind games by having Styles lose but the more sensible option is just to have Styles get the win. Paul will look good in the process of losing and that's good enough. Pick: AJ Styles wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: The time has come for WWE to strap up Dom Mysterio. Mysterio has developed into someone with real screen presence and a specific kind of heel talent since he was split from his father. Breakker should be moving toward the world title picture. Balor is constantly falling out with Judgment Day, which would be furthered by Mysterio winning the belt Balor has been targeting. Penta would be a fine winner, but is probably better used chasing a champion Mysterio. Pick: Dominik Mysterio wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Sin City Street Fight): McIntyre should have a bigger role heading into WrestleMania 41. His feud with CM Punk was one of the best stories told last year, often at his expense. WWE had something interesting brewing with his "Bloodline hunter" saga but quickly abandoned it in favor of other WrestleMania matches. McIntyre and Priest are pitted against each other in large part for convenience. They both deserve to be showcase, but McIntyre deserves it more. Pick: Drew McIntyre wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria: This match was haphazardly thrown together to fill out the card and get some important pieces on the board. As such, it's hard to believe the makeshift duo of Bayley and Valkyria will get the nod over the more established team. Morgan's feud with Rhea Ripley was a high point of 2024 despite overstaying its welcome. The tag team titles are a step down for Morgan, but she brings credibility to them. Plus, the Judgment Day benefits from having gold in their circle. If Morgan and Dominik Mysterio leave WrestleMania with titles, they'll be the promotion's top power couple. Pick: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez retain the titles -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)