WrestleMania 41 is in the books. While the final match of the weekend may have left a sour taste in some fans' mouths, there were some incredible matches across the two nights of action. In total, 14 matches took place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with six new champions crowned.

One of those came in the main event of Night 2 as John Cena emerged victorious from his match with undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cena, who turned heel by attacking Rhodes after winning the Elimination Chamber, needed some help from rapper Travis Scott as well as a low blow and a shot with the title belt to make a bit of history in earning his 17th world title, breaking the tie with Ric Flair for most title reigns all time.

There was also the stunning return of Becky Lynch as she helped her fellow Irishwoman Lyra Valkyria to win the women's tag team titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. And Dominik Mysterio survived the fatal four way with Bron Breakker, Penta and Finn Balor to claim the intercontinental championship.

Things picked up quickly on Night 1 with Jey Uso taking the world heavyweight title off of Gunther. Business continued to pick up a two more new champions were crowned in The New Day as Raw tag team champs and Jacob Fatu as the United States champion. But the main event is where the real stunner came in as Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with Seth Rollins as Rollins walked away from their triple threat match victorious.

Below is the complete results from across the two nights as well as all of our preview content from the week leading up to the two-night showcase. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you again for Backlash in May.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card results

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena def. Cody Rhodes (c)

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c)

Logan Paul def. AJ Styles

Randy Orton's open challenge, Orton def. TNA champion Joe Hendry

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker (c), Finn Balor, Penta

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) def. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card results

CM Punk def. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Charlotte Flair

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

United States Championship -- Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight (c)

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

World Tag Team Championship -- New Day def. War Raiders (c)

World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso def. Gunther (c)

