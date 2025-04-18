WWE's WrestleMania stage reveals have become a tradition as the professional wrestling company's annual spectacle turns 41. It's the first chance for fans to accurately visualize the big weekend. This year's stage borrows heavily from the host city of Las Vegas, and it's receiving a warm reception.

The WrestleMania 41 set was revealed by "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday with help from former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. The casino-inspired design features a large tower sporting the WWE logo, and a long, narrow ramp to the ring. The online reaction to this year's set has been mostly positive, with many fans appreciating the Las Vegas aesthetic.

Some of WWE's best WrestleMania stages were created in the last 10 to 15 years. WrestleMania 39's Hollywood-inspired look was tremendously executed, while WrestleMania 33's theme park design is a frequent top pick.

WrestleMania 41 begins on Saturday and concludes on Sunday. Night 1 opens with a world heavyweight championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso, and concludes with CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins. Night 2 is headlined by undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.