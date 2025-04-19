The biggest wrestling event of the year is here. WrestleMania 41 lands in Las Vegas this week with13 matches currently scheduled for the two days of action at Allegiant Stadium. There's sure to be plenty of massive headlines coming out of the shows with the pair of main events drawing tons of interest.

Night 1 of the event is headlined by a triple threat match between three of the biggest superstars on the main roster as Seth Rollins takes on CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The match serves as Punk's first WrestleMania main event, a goal that had previously eluded him in his legendary career.

But that's not all. This event is always loaded with massive matches that are sure to get the fans inside Allegiant Stadium going wild all night. There's the United States championship match between titleholder LA Knight and challenger Jacob Fatu, who many believe is destined to become a main event player sooner than later. There's also the WWE women's championship match between champion Tiffany Stratton and challenger Charlotte Flair, and things between the two have certainly gotten spicy in the last few weeks. Plus, the bitter rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi reaches its crescendo when the two square off.

The aspect of the show that has changed a bit over the years is when exactly it all starts. Starting with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, WWE decided to adjust its formatting to accommodate the restrictions in place by breaking the event up in to two nights. That has now become the norm the last five years with events sprawled out instead of being compacted into one lengthy show.

Plus, there is always a pre-show to kick off the event. This year will be a little different as WWE has announced that show will be three hours long on both nights. Those shows are typically only an hour before the event begins. Plus, there will be a post-show and press conference that also air live on Peacock.

Here is how you can catch all the action this weekend along with start times.

Where to watch WrestleMania 41