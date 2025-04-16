The biggest wrestling event of the year is here. WrestleMania 41 lands in Las Vegas this week with13 matches currently scheduled for the two days of action at Allegiant Stadium. There's sure to be plenty of massive headlines coming out of the shows with the pair of main events drawing tons of interest. Night 1 will see Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat match with Paul Heyman caught in the middle of all the chaos. Night 2 will see an incredible championship battle when WWE champion Cody Rhodes takes on John Cena after Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber.

The aspect of the show that has changed a bit over the years is when exactly it all starts. Starting with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, WWE decided to adjust its formatting to accommodate the restrictions in place by breaking the event up in to two nights. That has now become the norm the last five years with events sprawled out instead of being compacted into one lengthy show.

Plus, there is always a pre-show to kick off the event. This year will be a little different as WWE has announced that show will be three hours long on both nights. Those shows are typically only an hour before the event begins. Plus, there will be a post-show and press conference that also air live on Peacock.

Here is how you can catch all the action this weekend along with start times.

Where to watch WrestleMania 41