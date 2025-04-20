It's the final countdown of both WrestleMania 41 and John Cena's career. The promotion's biggest annual event reaches its conclusion on Sunday night in Las Vegas with Cena in pursuit of history before he officially retires from in-ring competition.

Cena looks to earn a recognized record 17th world title in the main event when he takes on WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cena turned heel and attacked Rhodes at the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber when Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer to become his champion. Now, Cena looks to make good on his word and take out the champion and retire the belt.

Elsewhere on Sunday, three more title matches are scheduled. Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker will have to fend off three men when he competes in a fatal four way against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Penta. The women's world title is also on the line in a triple threat match when champion Iyo Sky takes on Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Plus, the women's tag team titles will be on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez take on Lyra Valkyria and a mystery opponent after Bayley was found injured from an attack in the back prior to Saturday's action.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Date: April 20

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre show begins at 4 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card