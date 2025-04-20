It's the final countdown of both WrestleMania 41 and John Cena's career. The promotion's biggest annual event reaches its conclusion on Sunday night in Las Vegas with Cena in pursuit of history before he officially retires from in-ring competition.

Cena looks to earn a recognized record 17th world title in the main event when he takes on WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cena turned heel and attacked Rhodes at the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber when Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer to become his champion. Now, Cena looks to make good on his word and take out the champion and retire the belt.

In addition to the epic main event, there are also three more titles are at stake on Sunday. Bron Breakker puts the intercontinental title on the line when he faces three men: Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The women's world championship is also on the line in a unique match stipulation when champion Iyo Sky takes on both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Finally, the women's tag team titles are up for grabs when champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez take on Lyra Valkyria and a mystery opponent after her teammate, Bayley, was found injured in the locker room on Saturday and apparently unable to compete.

There is also a trio of non-title matches worth watching. Legendary veteran AJ Styles is set for a match against social media star Logan Paul. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest see their epic rivalry reach a brutal conclusion in a Sin City Street Fight. And Randy Orton will take on an undetermined opponent after issuing an open challenge. Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens, but Owens was forced to withdraw from the match with a neck injury that required surgery.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Date: April 20

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre show begins at 4 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card