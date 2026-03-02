All eyes are on WrestleMania 42. WWE's tentpole event returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are among the top stars slated for the April 19 weekend.

WrestleMania's world title matches seem set after the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. CM Punk and Stephanie Vaquer will defend Raw's top prizes against Reigns and Liv Morgan, respectively. SmackDown's world champions, Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill, learned the identity of their title challengers at the Elimination Chamber.

One non-title match is currently confirmed for WrestleMania this year. Lesnar will host an open challenge, welcoming any superstar who thinks they can survive an encounter with the former WWE and UFC champion.

CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Drew McIntyre call out Tom Brady after 'very cute' insult about WWE Shakiel Mahjouri

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 42 and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on April 18 and 19.

WWE WrestleMania 42 matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns: Punk and Reigns will run back their WrestleMania 41 main event, this time without Seth Rollins. Reigns won the men's Royal Rumble match, earning him a world title match. He chose Punk on the following Raw as both men ran each other down.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton is WrestleMania bound. McIntyre has gone to great lengths to ensure that Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu wouldn't get a shot at his title. First, he prevented Fatu from winning two separate Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Then, his interference in the men's Chamber match gave Orton a pivotal opening to pin Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar vs. TBA (Open Challenge match): Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar will issue an open challenge at WrestleMania. WWE hasn't dropped clues about who Lesnar will wrestle, but rumors are swirling. Most fans suspect LA Knight, Oba Femi or Gunther will answer the call.

WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley might not be without a title ffor long after losing the WWE women's tag team titles. Ripley emerged victorious in the women's Elimination Chamber match, securing a match with WWE women's champion Cargill at Mania.

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan: Morgan wants to become women's world champion for a third time. After winning the women's Royal Rumble match, Mogan selected Vaquer as her WrestleMania opponent.

WWE WrestleMania 42 predictions

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Lee won the women's intercontinental title 11 years after her first professional wrestling retirement. In theory, Lynch can invoke her rematch clause after losing the title to Lee.

Women's United States Championship -- Giulia (c) vs. IYO SKY: It might be for the best that Ripley and SKY lost the WWE women's tag team titles. Ripley now has a WWE women's title match to look forward to, and the horizon is bright for her tag team partner. Giulia and SKY are two of the top names emerging from Japan's famed STARDOM promotion. A singles match between them has high potential to be the match of the weekend.

Gunther vs. Dragon Lee or Rey Mysterio: There's a feud brewing between Gunther and Lee. While booking them against each other makes sense, WWE could pivot to a match between "The Ring General" and Lee's mentor, Mysterio. Gunther has become this generation's legend killer after retiring John Cena, AJ Styles and Goldberg. Mysterio isn't retiring, but he could be the next legendary name on Gunther's list.