All eyes are on WrestleMania 42. WWE's tentpole event returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are among the top stars slated for this year's show, set for April 18 and 19.

WrestleMania's world title matches are set after the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. CM Punk and Stephanie Vaquer will defend Raw's top prizes against Reigns and Liv Morgan, respectively. SmackDown's world champions, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, learned the identity of their title challengers at the Elimination Chamber.

The card has quickly filled out in recent weeks. 12 matches have been announced so far, from non-title grudge matches to a multi-man ladder match.

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Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 42 and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on April 18 and 19.

WWE WrestleMania 42 matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns: Punk and Reigns will run back their WrestleMania 41 main event, this time without Seth Rollins. Reigns won the men's Royal Rumble match, earning him a world title match. He chose Punk on the following Raw as both men ran each other down. The build to the match has leaned heavily on trash talk. Punk said that he would bury Reigns next to his deceased father. Reigns then called Punk an old man, which drew a punch out of Punk. The following week saw a beatdown from Reigns on Punk after more trash talk about the family.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton is WrestleMania bound. Drew McIntyre had gone to great lengths to ensure that Rhodes and Jacob Fatu wouldn't get a shot at his title. First, he prevented Fatu from winning two separate Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Then, his interference in the men's Chamber match gave Orton a pivotal opening to pin Rhodes. However, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis granted Rhodes a title shot after McIntyre's repeated interferences. Rhodes, with help from Fatu, beat McIntyre for the title and took his WrestleMania spot. Orton then turned on Rhodes on the next episode of SmackDown, busting him open and destroying him with a chair shot inside the steel steps.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi: Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar will issue an open challenge at WrestleMania. On March 16, Femi answered the challenge after hitting Lesnar with an impressive delayed pop-up powerbomb.

WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley might not be without a title for long after losing the WWE women's tag team titles. Ripley emerged victorious in the women's Elimination Chamber match, securing a match with WWE women's champion Cargill at Mania.

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan: Morgan wants to become women's world champion for a third time. After winning the women's Royal Rumble match, Morgan selected Vaquer as her WrestleMania opponent.

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther: Injuries wreaked havoc on Rollins and Gunther's paths to WrestleMania. They found convenient rivals in one another. On March 30, Gunther attacked Rollins and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. Gunther's motive is unclear, though saving Paul Heyman from Rollins might have something to do with it.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Lee won the women's intercontinental title 11 years after her first professional wrestling retirement. Lynch couldn't let the loss go and attacked Lee on Raw. The following Monday, Lee responded by offering Lynch a shot at the title at WrestleMania, which Lynch claimed was Lee "falling into my trap."

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev: A modern WrestleMania isn't complete without a multi-person ladder match. This year, the intercontinental championship will dangle from the rafters. Four high flyers and one powerhouse brute race to retrieve the storied title.

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned): A grudge match spanning several months is finally official. Fatu and McIntyre have been feuding all year. The rivalry dates back to October, when Fatu was written off TV with an injury. Now that Rhodes and Orton are locked in for WrestleMania, Fatu and McIntyre have only each other to beef with. Their unsanctioned match will be anything goes.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria: On SmackDown, The Bella Twins wrestled their first tag team match in eight years. Bliss and Flair interfered in the match, forcing a no-contest. Bayley and Valkyria saved the champions' rivals from a beatdown the following week. It was only a matter of time before the match was made official.

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: Balor is riding solo for the first time in a long time. Balor's demands for Dominik to win without Judgment Day cost "Dirty Dom" the intercontinental title. The faction subsequently turned on Balor, kicking him out of Judgment Day. Tensions escalated from there, and they'll settle the matter at Mania.

United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams: Zayn is once again the U.S. champion. Zayn reclaimed the title in an open challenge against Carmelo Hayes. Williams inadvertently helped Zayn win the title, and now seeks to claim it for himself.

WWE WrestleMania 42 predictions

World Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory): It's not totally clear where WWE is headed with The Usos and The Vision. There's clearly friction between them, but LA Knight is a factor that can't be ignored. Excluding Knight from WrestleMania doesn't make sense, but we'll predict this world tag team title match until WWE teases how Knight can get involved.

Women's United States Championship -- Giulia (c) vs. IYO SKY: It might be for the best that Ripley and SKY lost the WWE women's tag team titles. Ripley now has a WWE women's title match to look forward to, and the horizon is bright for her tag team partner. Giulia and SKY are two of the top names emerging from Japan's famed STARDOM promotion. A singles match between them has high potential to be the match of the weekend.