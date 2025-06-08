WWE WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas for consecutive years. During Saturday's broadcast of Money in the Bank, WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque confirmed WrestleMania 42 for Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, the site of last year's WrestleMania. WWE made the unprecedented decision last month to move WrestleMania from its announced host city. The tentpole pay-per-view had already been announced for New Orleans; however, WWE announced they were shifting elsewhere while promising to bring a future WrestleMania to the city.

The move is unprecedented for two reasons. WWE has never held WrestleMania in the same venue back-to-back, nor have they changed cities after publicly announcing it.

Along with promising New Orleans a future WrestleMania, WWE also announced the city would host next year's Money in the Bank event.

WrestleMania 41's two nights were headlined by CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.