WWE WrestleMania returns to the Superdome in 2026. On Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson formally announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans on April 11 and April 12.

SmackDown took place in New Orleans on Friday, making it the perfect opportunity for the company to announce next year's WrestleMania location.

Caesers Superdome -- formerly known as the Louisiana Superdome and Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- has twice before hosted WrestleMania in 2014 and 2018, respectively. In fact, WrestleMania 34 was the last iteration to occur on one night. Since 2019, WWE's grand showcase has taken place over two nights.

WrestleMania 41 takes place this year at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Two matches are confirmed for the show: world heavyweight champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso and WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair. More matches will be finalized after the Elimination Chamber on March 1.