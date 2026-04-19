WWE WrestleMania 42 results, Night 1 winners, grades: Cody Rhodes retains against Randy Orton; Paige returns

WWE's biggest weekend of the year is halfway complete. WrestleMania 42 Night 1 had highs and lows, from a complicated main event featuring Cody Rhodes to Paige's first WWE match in eight years.

Undisputed WWE champion Rhodes and 14-time world champion Randy Orton headlined Saturday night in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The match drew heavily on their 18-year history before feeding into outside noise. Both pupil and mentor were bloodied in a main event that was shaping up to be well remembered, but ultimately left people confused.

Night 1 had its share of good moments. Seth Rollins and Gunther put on a terrific match, iShowSpeed delivered a viral moment, and multiple superstars returned. The biggest comeback? Paige, wrestling her first WWE match in eight years, won a title.

CBS Sports was with you the whole way through the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1, providing live updates and highlights below.

IShowSpeed finds unlikely allies, puts Logan Paul through a table

IShowSpeed has been hesitant to be in this match, but his opponents didn't give him an option. The Usos superkicked The Vision right off the bat, forcing IShowSpeed to engage LA Knight. "The Megastar" toyed around with his significantly smaller opponent. IShowSpeed mixed fundamentals – like a headlock and body slam – with his natural athleticism, executing beautiful back flips. However, his inexperience and small frame made him easy pickings for the strong veteran. IShowSpeed's rawness eventually conflicted with The Vision's ego. The novice superstar re-entered the match after some action between The Usos and The Vision. He landed a tidy head scissors before accidentally pushing Knight into Logan Paul. That's when his team imploded. Austin Theory reprimanded IShowSpeed, allowing Knight to surprise Theory with a match-winning BFT.

Post-match, Paul scolded IShowSpeed for costing him a match at WrestleMania and knocked him out with his titanium fist. Not satisfied with his betrayal, Paul laid his fellow influencer across the commentary table for a viral splash. Knight and The Usos saw enough and rescued IShowSpeed from his terrible fate. Karma bit Paul as he found himself staring at the ceiling as IShowSpeed came crashing down on him from the top rope. A short, inoffensive match designed to capitalize on IShowSpeed's popularity. It accomplished what it set out to do, but you can't say much more than that. Knight and The Usos def. The Vision and IShowSpeed via pinfall. Grade: C+

Jacob Fatu breaks Drew McIntyre in unsanctioned match

Fatu and McIntyre have more bad blood than just about anyone on the roster. Their feud was a natural fit for the unsanctioned match stipulation, and they wasted no time putting it to use. Fatu dove onto McIntyre before he entered the ring, setting the tone for their chaotic encounter. Within 10 minutes, the ring was littered with weapons. Wrenches, steel chairs and a table were among the available plunder. Their vitriol dictated their aggression and heart. McIntyre became the first person in WWE to kick out of Fatu's moonsault, which he took after running headfirst into a steel chair. Fatu was equally defiant, kicking out of a Claymore not long after being suplexed onto two chairs. Not satiated by the available options, McIntyre ripped the referee's belt off to use as a weapon. Unfortunately for him, Fatu got hold of it and delivered brutal lashes.

Ultimately, "The Samoan Werewolf" was more durable than McIntyre. The match should have been over after Fatu went flying off the second rope and through a table ringside. But Fatu endured. As McIntyre entered the ring, he was greeted with a toolbox to the face. McIntyre wound up stunned on a table, looking up as Fatu crashed down with one more moonsault. A solid plunder match that used its stipulation well. It was aggressive, it didn't overstay its welcome, and the right man won. Fatu def. McIntyre via pinfall. Grade: B+

Paige wins WWE women's tag team titles in first WWE match in 8 years

Paige is back! The two-time WWE Divas champion returned to WWE for the first time in four years, replacing an injured Nikki Bella in the WWE women's tag team title match. Her return was especially significant because it marked her first WWE match in eight years, after a neck injury temporarily ended her in-ring career. The crowd came to life once Paige tagged into the match. She took more than half the field single-handedly, nearly pinning Lyra Valkyria with a Paige Turner. Shortly after, Paige, the first NXT women's champion, encountered Charlotte Flair, the winningest NXT women's champion, in a rare generational meeting. Flair and Bliss had Paige dead to rights, but Nikki dragged Flair out of the ring and walloped her with a crutch. The inference distracted Bliss long enough for Paige to pin her.

Paige is no stranger to firsts. Back in the day, Paige won the Divas title in her first main roster match. Now, she's won the tag titles in her first WWE match in eight years. It was a feel-good moment that immediately drew attention to a stagnant division. The match was textbook with a prompt runtime. No complaints here. Paige and Brie Bella def. The Irresistible Forces (c), Bliss & Flair, and Bayley & Valkyria to win the WWE women's tag team titles. Grade: B

Becky Lynch steals women's intercontinental title from AJ Lee

Lynch finally beat Lee, but she couldn't do it with skill alone. Heading into WrestleMania, Lee had a 3-0 edge over Lynch in various matches. First was a mixed tag team match, involving their husbands, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Next was their Survivor Series: WarGames match. Most recently, Lynch lost the title in Lee's adopted home of Chicago.

On Saturday, Lynch repeatedly took shortcuts to get an edge. For the most part, they didn't work. The referee repeatedly interfered with her shenanigans as Lee took the fight to her. After barely breaking Lee's Black Widow with a rope break, Lynch finally got the advantage she needed. Lynch pushed the referee out of the way and sent Lee's face into an exposed turnbuckle. Lee turned around into a Manhandle Slam that closed the show. A fine match that told a digestible story; unmemorable but inoffensive. Lynch def. Lee to win the women's intercontinental title. Grade: C+

Bron Breakker sabotages Seth Rollins' match with Gunther

"The Ring General" always has a plan, but so does "The Architect." Gunther, mindful of Rollins' skill, immediately took the fight to his opponent. He landed his signature shotgun dropkick and powerbomb before the bell rang. But Rollins, knowing the match hadn't officially started, suppressed his enemy with an airborne steel chair. That chair was the equalizer, a reset that led to the match's start. Rollins and Gunther delivered a strong technical match, chaining counters and landing big moves. Gunther showed his heart by kicking out of a pedigree and a curb stomp. Then, he expertly countered a roll-up into a sleeper hold. Stiff elbows, chops and punches followed.

Once Rollins took control, he knew not to take his foot off the gas. Rollins hit a superplex into a falcon arrow, immediately transitioning into a sleep holder. The moment was reminiscent of last year, when Jey Uso shockingly tapped out Gunther with his own move. This time, Gunther got to the ropes. Rollins didn't slow down, attempting multiple suicide dives as Gunther fled ringside. On the last attempt, Gunther snatched him midair, powerbombing him onto the apron and commentary table. Rollins, defiant, quickly countered with a pedigree and curb stomp onto the same table. The match should've been over, but Gunther had an ace up his sleeve. Bron Breakker returned from injury, gathering speed and spearing through Rollins. The interference allowed Gunther to crawl into the ring, slap on a rear-naked choke onto his defenceless foe, and choke him unconscious. Post-match, Breakker hit Rollins with a second spear.

A fantastic match between two of WWE's best in-ring workers. This was levels above everything that came before it. Hopefully, the win gives Gunther momentum to move beyond his legend-killer gimmick. It also gives Rollins and Breakker a clear direction. Good work all around. Gunther def. Rollins via submission. Grade: A

Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day run off with Stephanie Vaquer's women's world title

They call Vaquer "La Primera" for a reason. Very few women can compete with her inside the ring. Vaquer exploited her technical prowess over Morgan, getting the better of the title challenger in most moments. Morgan often sabotaged her opportunities, allowing cockiness to spur poor decisions. For example, after eating Devil's Kiss, Morgan tried to steal Vaquer's signature move. Instead, Vaquer rolled her up and planted her with a double underhook backbreaker. Vaquer was more tactical, giving no warning before planting Morgan with Oblivion.

What Morgan had over the champion was numbers. Momentum shifted as soon as Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan's Judgment Day allies, interfered. One Oblivion wasn't enough for Morgan to win the match, but a second one put the champ down for good. The match felt rushed. The action was good, and the finish made sense, but the women weren't given time to build to the conclusion. It hurt the match at no fault of the performers. Morgan def. Vaquer to win the women's world title. Grade: B-



Cody Rhodes overcomes mentor Randy Orton in a bloody battle

WrestleMania Night 1's main event build was unnecessarily cluttered. Rhodes vs. Orton sells itself. Two decades ago, Orton took Rhodes, a rookie, under his wing in the Legacy faction. Now, Rhodes is one of pro wrestling's biggest stars while 14-time world champion Orton is on his last legs. Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee's involvement muddled the main event. While it threatened to spoil things, WWE quickly pushed the celebrities into the background. Before the bell, McAfee spiked Rhodes with a microphone. The two-on-one assault didn't last long. Rhodes dropped Orton, planted McAfee with a Cross Rhodes and laid him across the commentary table. Jelly Roll emerged, splintering the table with an elbow drop, demanding that Rhodes and Orton deliver the one-on-one match everyone wanted to see.

The superstars and commentators fed into legitimate speculation that entered the match with an injury. "The Viper" moved awkwardly at times, emphasizing a back injury. Rhodes repeatedly targeted the spine and lower back, brawling at a measured pace. The potential injury played into Orton's offense and defense. He landed a superplex that hurt both men equally. From there, the future Hall of Famer hit Rhodes with his signature power slam and draping DDT. Orton, 46, couldn't keep the momentum going against a younger foe in his prime. Rhodes refused to let old feelings cloud his judgment. He busted Orton open and bludgeoned him with punches, wiping the blood on his chest.

Things picked up as the estranged pupil and mentor dug into each other's repertoires. Rhodes spiked Orton with a draping DDT before Orton struck with a Cross Rhodes. The champion responded with an RKO out of nowhere. Rhodes went to the well one too many times as Orton countered his opponent's RKO with one of his own. Both men went to great lengths to win the match. Rhodes thumbed Orton in the eye, which caused Orton to inadvertently RKO the referee. Orton tried to kick Rhodes in the groin, as he had at their contract signing, but Rhodes caught the leg and delivered a swift groin kick back. A Cody Cutter was intercepted by an RKO as McAfee, wearing a referee's shirt, sprinted to count the pinfall. Rhodes kicked out as McAfee barked for Orton to get back on the offense. Orton mind-bogglingly RKOed McAfee, giving Rhodes the opening to hit a Cross Rhodes for the win. Post-match, Orton dropped Rhodes with the undisputed title and landed a punt to Rhodes' blood-soaked head.

I'm at a loss for words. WWE was building towards a very good main event. They washed their hands of the celebrity nonsense, leaned into speculation about Orton's health and built towards an electrifying finish. Then McAfee showed up and everything imploded. What authority did McAfee have to count the pinfall? Why did Orton turn on him? It made no sense and completely took attention away from what was shaping up to be a great match. It speaks volumes that WWE came so close to fixing the damage they caused to this feud, only to fumble at the one-yard line. Rhodes def. Orton via pinfall to retain the undisputed WWE title. Grade: C+