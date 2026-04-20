WWE WrestleMania 42 results: Night 2 live updates, winners list and grades on Sunday in Las Vegas

The 'Showcase of the Immortals' concludes on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

By
1 min read

Night 2 of WrestleMania goes down on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The action comes after Saturday's intriguing kickoff to the event, which saw Cody Rhodes retain the undisputed WWE championship against Randy Orton in the main event.

Night 2 is headlined by a world heavyweight championship bout between champion CM Punk and challenger Roman Reigns. Reigns, whose last title reign lasted 1,316 days, earned a shot at the belt by winning the Royal Rumble. Since then, tensions have ramped up between the two men, including multiple verbal and physical battles.

There are several matches early on the card with the ability to steal the show, including Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and a six-pack ladder match for Penta's intercontinental championship.

WrestleMania 42 Night 2 begins at 6 p.m. ET, streaming on ESPN Unlimited. However, the first hour will simulcast on ESPN. The two matches set to air during that time slot are Femi vs. Lesnar, and the ladder match for the intercontinental title.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 match card, results

  • Oba Femi def. Brock Lesnar via pinfall
  • Penta (c) def. Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev Rey Mysterio (Intercontinental Championship, Ladder Match)
  • Trick Williams def. Sami Zayn (c) via pinfall (United States Championship) 
  • Finn Balor (The Demon) def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall
  • Rhea Ripley def. Jade Cargill (c) via pinfall (WWE Women's Championship)
  • World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the WWE WrestleMania 42, providing live updates and highlights below. Check out a full slate of expert predictions and where to watch the event.

Updating Live
(83)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 1:16 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 9:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 1:14 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 1:13 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 1:07 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 1:03 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 9:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:59 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:56 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:55 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:53 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:47 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:38 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:30 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Danhausen gives The Miz a 'WrestleMania moment'

The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted WrestleMania host John Cena after Cena announced the night's attendance. Miz said that he wanted his "WrestleMania moment." Danhausen and several little people dressed like him came to the ring where Danhausen complimented Cena before Wilson shoved one of the little people, leading to one punching Wilson in the groin. Danhausen then called for a dogpile, with the little people piling on Wilson before Danhausen punched Miz in the crotch and delivered a five-knuckle shuffle. Danhausen then "disappeared" in a puff of smoke, running away and ducking under the ring in clear view of everyone as Cena watched and laughed.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:29 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:27 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:24 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:23 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:19 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:18 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:17 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rhea Ripley takes down Jade Cargill to win the WWE women's championship

Cargill used her strength early, shoving Ripley around before a big shoulder tackle and a bodyslam. Ripley was quick to come back, hitting a face-first slam and dropkick. Cargill was right back with a powerslam before several punches and kicks in the corner. Cargill continued the attack outside of the ring, driving Ripley into the ringside barricade. Cargill hit a blue thunder bomb for a two-count as she continued her dominant stretch, locking in a crossface after. Ripley came back with a kick and some ground and pound.

Cargill countered Riptide with a hip toss and hit a big spinebuster for another two-count. Cargill tried to follow up with Jaded, but Ripley rolled through to avoid it. Michin then ran in to distract the referee before B-Fab pulled Cargill out of a razor's edge. Michin then kicked Ripley's head into the ring post. Cargill hit a Sandstorm for another near fall. Cargill threw Ripley from the ring and demanded that Michin and B-Fab attack. Iyo Sky then ran in to take out Cargill's support. Cargill was distracted and turned around into a Ripley headbutt. Cargill countered a Riptide but Ripley countered Jaded, hitting the match-winning Riptide.

The match was one of the best of Cargill's career and came in large part on Ripley's efforts in selling and being on the defensive throughout. Rhea Ripley def. Jade Cargill via pinfall to win the WWE women's championship. Grade: B

 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:14 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:13 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:10 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:04 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 20, 2026, 12:02 AM
Apr. 19, 2026, 8:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 19, 2026, 11:56 PM
Apr. 19, 2026, 7:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 19, 2026, 11:54 PM
Apr. 19, 2026, 7:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 19, 2026, 11:52 PM
Apr. 19, 2026, 7:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
April 19, 2026, 11:51 PM
Apr. 19, 2026, 7:51 pm EDT
See More
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    BREAKING: Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    MUST-SEE: Matt Fitzpatrick makes 'one of the gutsiest' birdies to beat Scottie Scheffler in playoff

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    What a way to end the day! Gary Woodland holes out from 204 yards for eagle on 18

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Mock Draft: Giants Select Francis Mauigoa And Jordyn Tyson With Top 10 Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    First Round Game 1 Highlights: 76ers at Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Tatum and Brown Shine For Celtics In Game 1 Blowout Over 76ers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Initial Reactions To Dexter Lawrence Trade

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    What's Next For The Giants Ahead of The NFL Draft?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    First Round Game 1 Highlights: Rockets at Lakers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Wild Cruise As Oettinger's Playoff Struggles Continue

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    What Does This Win Mean Mike Malott

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Ryan Wilson's Updated NFL Mock Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Knicks Handle Hawks to Take 1-0 Series Lead

See All Videos
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.