WWE WrestleMania 42 results: Night 2 live updates, winners list and grades on Sunday in Las Vegas

Night 2 of WrestleMania goes down on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The action comes after Saturday's intriguing kickoff to the event, which saw Cody Rhodes retain the undisputed WWE championship against Randy Orton in the main event.

Night 2 is headlined by a world heavyweight championship bout between champion CM Punk and challenger Roman Reigns. Reigns, whose last title reign lasted 1,316 days, earned a shot at the belt by winning the Royal Rumble. Since then, tensions have ramped up between the two men, including multiple verbal and physical battles.

There are several matches early on the card with the ability to steal the show, including Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and a six-pack ladder match for Penta's intercontinental championship.

WrestleMania 42 Night 2 begins at 6 p.m. ET, streaming on ESPN Unlimited. However, the first hour will simulcast on ESPN. The two matches set to air during that time slot are Femi vs. Lesnar, and the ladder match for the intercontinental title.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 match card, results

Oba Femi def. Brock Lesnar via pinfall

via pinfall Penta (c) def. Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev Rey Mysterio (Intercontinental Championship, Ladder Match)

(Intercontinental Championship, Ladder Match) Trick Williams def. Sami Zayn (c) via pinfall (United States Championship)

via pinfall (United States Championship) Finn Balor (The Demon) def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall

via pinfall Rhea Ripley def. Jade Cargill (c) via pinfall (WWE Women's Championship)

via pinfall (WWE Women's Championship) World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the WWE WrestleMania 42, providing live updates and highlights below. Check out a full slate of expert predictions and where to watch the event.