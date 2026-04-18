The greatest spectacle of them all is here. WWE WrestleMania is back as the promotion has returned to Las Vegas for a second straight year. WWE WrestleMania 42 features 13 matches across two nights with wild action expected to take place throughout at Allegiant Stadium.

Eight titles will be on the line over the two nights, including both the world heavyweight championship and the WWE championship.

Night 1 is set to culminate with Cody Rhodes defending the WWE title against Randy Orton, who has suddenly gotten assistance from Pat McAfee in his pursuit of a 15th world title. Orton earned his spot in the WrestleMania main event by winning the Elimination Chamber.

Also on Night 1, women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer looks to defend her crown against Liv Morgan, who earned her spot by winning the women's Royal Rumble. Plus, two behemoths lock up when Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu go at it in an unsanctioned match.

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There's sure to be plenty of surprises on both nights and CBS Sports will be with you all the way through. Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for the event.

Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 on Saturday

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 6 p.m. | Pre-show starts at 3 p.m.

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited | First hour will simulcast live on ESPN2

Watch WrestleMania 42 live with Fubo if your subscription includes ESPN2 (Saturday) and ESPN (Sunday) to watch the first hour of each night. ESPN Unlimited access is free if you log into the ESPN app with your Fubo credentials.

Saturday match card