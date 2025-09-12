WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia. WWE made the announcement on Friday in Las Vegas with Paul "Triple H" Levesque flanked by the Saudi Arabian chair of the general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh, the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Logan Paul.

This event will mark the first time that the company's flagship pay-per-view event will take place outside of North America. WrestleMania 43 is scheduled for an unconfirmed date in 2027.

"We are currently in our eighth year of a longterm and fruitful partnership with the general entertainment authority," Levesque said. "This partnership, guided by his excellency Turki Alalshikh, has seen historic firsts year after year as we work together to reshape what's possible in global entertainment.

"In 2027, we are proud to announce that WrestleMania will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. History will undoubtedly be made again."

In 2018, WWE and Saudi Arabia agreed to a 10-year partnership netting the pro wrestling company $1 billion. It's unclear if WrestleMania 43 falls under the same deal.

Next year's show, WrestleMania 42, returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year, which was awarded the event after the company had already announced that New Orleans would be the host city.