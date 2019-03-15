WWE WrestleMania weekend 2019 events, schedule: List of wrestling shows set for New York

WrestleMania weekend will again be jam-packed with shows for wrestling fans

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

WWE WrestleMania is unquestionably the marquee event in professional wrestling every year, and throughout the past decade, the whole experience in the host city keeps getting better. WrestleMania weekend has become more than just the annual stadium show featuring the superstars of WWE. Each year, independent promotions from around the country flock to the host city to provide entertainment to the wrestling fans who have arrived there from around the world. This year, with WrestleMania 35 set to take place inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a plethora of pro wrestling shows are set to engulf the New York area. 

This year's WrestleMania weekend is highlighted by shows from the usual promotions who have joined in on the festivities over the past few years, with the added bonus this year of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor teaming up to take over the traditional WWE home of Madison Square Garden -- which is a bold move on such a weekend, to say the least. 

Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend. 

Thursday, April 4

ShowTime (ET)Location

Evolve

Noon

La Boom -- Queens, New York

Powerbomb TV Family ReunionNoonWhite Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
wXw4 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York
WrestleCon Supershow7 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York
MLW TV taping7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York
Impact Wrestling Culture Clash8 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
DDT8 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York
Interspecies Wrestling8 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Absolute Intense Wrestling11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Kaiju Big Battel11:59 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York

Friday, April 5

ShowTime (ET)Location

WrestleCon: USA vs. The World

11 a.m. 

Midtown Hilton -- New York

SHIMMER11 a.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York
CHIKARANoonWhite Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
IPW UKNoonNYC Arena -- Queens, New York
WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising3 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York
Revolution Pro Wrestling3 p.m. Midtiwn Hilton -- New York
Black Label Pro4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn6:15 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
MLW Battle Riot II7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York
Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 18 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Joey Ryan's Penis Party8 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York
Blackcraft Wrestling11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Saturday, April 6

ShowTime (ET)Location

Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III

11 a.m. 

Midtown Hilton -- New York

Nova Pro WrestlingNoonWhite Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
WWN Wrap Up Party2 p.m. The Bell House -- Brooklyn, New York
House of Glory2 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
IWS4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
WWE Hall of Fame7 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden -- New York
Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 211:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

Sunday, April 7

ShowTime (ET)Location

WWE WrestleMania 35

5:30 p.m. 

Metlife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories