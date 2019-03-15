WWE WrestleMania weekend 2019 events, schedule: List of wrestling shows set for New York

WWE WrestleMania is unquestionably the marquee event in professional wrestling every year, and throughout the past decade, the whole experience in the host city keeps getting better. WrestleMania weekend has become more than just the annual stadium show featuring the superstars of WWE. Each year, independent promotions from around the country flock to the host city to provide entertainment to the wrestling fans who have arrived there from around the world. This year, with WrestleMania 35 set to take place inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a plethora of pro wrestling shows are set to engulf the New York area.

This year's WrestleMania weekend is highlighted by shows from the usual promotions who have joined in on the festivities over the past few years, with the added bonus this year of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor teaming up to take over the traditional WWE home of Madison Square Garden -- which is a bold move on such a weekend, to say the least.

Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Thursday, April 4

Show Time (ET) Location Evolve Noon La Boom -- Queens, New York Powerbomb TV Family Reunion Noon White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey wXw 4 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York WrestleCon Supershow 7 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York MLW TV taping 7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York Impact Wrestling Culture Clash 8 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New York DDT 8 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York Interspecies Wrestling 8 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Absolute Intense Wrestling 11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Kaiju Big Battel 11:59 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York

Friday, April 5

Show Time (ET) Location WrestleCon: USA vs. The World 11 a.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York SHIMMER 11 a.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York CHIKARA Noon White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey IPW UK Noon NYC Arena -- Queens, New York WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 3 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York Revolution Pro Wrestling 3 p.m. Midtiwn Hilton -- New York Black Label Pro 4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 6:15 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York MLW Battle Riot II 7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1 8 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Joey Ryan's Penis Party 8 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York Blackcraft Wrestling 11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Saturday, April 6

Show Time (ET) Location Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III 11 a.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York Nova Pro Wrestling Noon White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey WWN Wrap Up Party 2 p.m. The Bell House -- Brooklyn, New York House of Glory 2 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New York IWS 4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey WWE Hall of Fame 7 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard 7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden -- New York Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 2 11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

Sunday, April 7