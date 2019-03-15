WWE WrestleMania weekend 2019 events, schedule: List of wrestling shows set for New York
WrestleMania weekend will again be jam-packed with shows for wrestling fans
WWE WrestleMania is unquestionably the marquee event in professional wrestling every year, and throughout the past decade, the whole experience in the host city keeps getting better. WrestleMania weekend has become more than just the annual stadium show featuring the superstars of WWE. Each year, independent promotions from around the country flock to the host city to provide entertainment to the wrestling fans who have arrived there from around the world. This year, with WrestleMania 35 set to take place inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a plethora of pro wrestling shows are set to engulf the New York area.
This year's WrestleMania weekend is highlighted by shows from the usual promotions who have joined in on the festivities over the past few years, with the added bonus this year of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor teaming up to take over the traditional WWE home of Madison Square Garden -- which is a bold move on such a weekend, to say the least.
Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend.
Thursday, April 4
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
Evolve
Noon
La Boom -- Queens, New York
|Powerbomb TV Family Reunion
|Noon
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport
|4 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|wXw
|4 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WrestleCon Supershow
|7 p.m.
|Midtown Hilton -- New York
|MLW TV taping
|7 p.m.
|Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York
|Impact Wrestling Culture Clash
|8 p.m.
|NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
|DDT
|8 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|Interspecies Wrestling
|8 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Absolute Intense Wrestling
|11:59 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Kaiju Big Battel
|11:59 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
Friday, April 5
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
WrestleCon: USA vs. The World
11 a.m.
Midtown Hilton -- New York
|SHIMMER
|11 a.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|CHIKARA
|Noon
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|IPW UK
|Noon
|NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
|WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising
|3 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|Revolution Pro Wrestling
|3 p.m.
|Midtiwn Hilton -- New York
|Black Label Pro
|4 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn
|6:15 p.m.
|Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
|MLW Battle Riot II
|7 p.m.
|Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York
|Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1
|8 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Joey Ryan's Penis Party
|8 p.m.
|Midtown Hilton -- New York
|Blackcraft Wrestling
|11:59 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Saturday, April 6
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III
11 a.m.
Midtown Hilton -- New York
|Nova Pro Wrestling
|Noon
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|WWN Wrap Up Party
|2 p.m.
|The Bell House -- Brooklyn, New York
|House of Glory
|2 p.m.
|NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
|IWS
|4 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|WWE Hall of Fame
|7 p.m.
|Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
|NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard
|7:30 p.m.
|Madison Square Garden -- New York
|Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 2
|11:59 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey
Sunday, April 7
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
WWE WrestleMania 35
5:30 p.m.
Metlife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
2019 NXT TakeOver: New York match card
The card for the TakeOver event before WrestleMania 35 is beginning to take shape
-
Ali bucking stereotypes during rise
Ali bucked the trend of Muslims being portrayed on TV as the 'bad guy'
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
SD recap: Vince gives Kofi a chance
Kingston faces a daunting task next week if he wants to get his WWE title opportunity
-
Raw recap: Drew McIntyre on the warpath
The 'Scottish Psychopath' shined the brightest on Monday's show from Pittsburgh