WWE Wrestlepalooza is here to make a statement. WWE announced the new pay-per-view, taking place the same day as AEW All Out, with John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event.

Wrestlepalooza features a small but mighty card. Five matches are set for the inaugural event, which evokes the name of a defunct ECW PPV. Cena's retirement tour hits a monstrous roadblock in Lesnar, the latter of whom wrestles his first match since 2023 SummerSlam. Cena only has a handful of appearances left and is rumored to be away from the product for a few weeks after this event.

Speaking of returns, AJ Lee returned 10 years after retiring to support her husband, CM Punk. Lee and Punk team up against world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and women's intercontinental champ Becky Lynch. Lee received a hero's welcome for her return in Chicago a few weeks ago and now gets her first in-ring action since 2015. She's already spoken about the fear she has in doing this at this point in her life.

Three other matches are scheduled for Wrestlepalooza. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes is in action, The Usos reunite against The Vision, and women's world champion Iyo Sky could put on the match of the night with Stephanie Vaquer.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited (subscription required)

2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza match card