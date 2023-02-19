The XFL returns in earnest this weekend with a full slate of professional football action. Following the league's draft in November and training camp beginning in January, the XFL's eight teams are in action on Saturday and Sunday with two games on each day. The first game on Sunday will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio with cross-division foes taking part. The St. Louis Battlehawks visit the San Antonio Brahmas with the chance for each team to begin the season on a positive note.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists St. Louis as the 3-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 35 in the latest Battlehawks vs. Brahmas odds.

Now, he has locked in on Battlehawks vs. Brahmas and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available only at SportsLine. Here are the XFL lines and trends for Brahmas vs. Battlehawks:

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas spread: Battlehawks -3

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas over/under: 35 points

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas money line: Battlehawks -155, Brahmas +130

Why the Battlehawks can cover

St. Louis has notable talent on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the skill positions. Running back Brian Hill projects to be a dynamic force in the XFL, as the former fifth-round pick from Wyoming has four NFL touchdowns on his resume and extensive experience. The Battlehawks also have a proven entity in quarterback AJ McCarron, with the 32-year-old bringing eight years of NFL experience to the table.

He is a rare example of a proven NFL player showing up in a spring environment, and McCarron should display a steady hand. McCarron can also utilize a deep stable of wide receivers, including Austin Proehl, Hakeem Butler, and No. 1 draft pick Marcell Ateman. On defense, linebacker Mike Rose started for four years at Iowa State and was one of the final cuts of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 at the age of 22.

Why the Brahmas can cover

San Antonio is led by a prominent voice in Hines Ward, who is well-respected in football circles as a former player and leader. He is also joined by long-time coordinators in Jamie Elizondo on the offensive side and Jim Hermann on the defensive side. From a player perspective, San Antonio's quarterback situation was unsettled until recently, but former Wisconsin and Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan is now the projected starter.

During his one season at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went 11-2 with a top-10 ranking, and he is known for his solid overall arsenal. In addition, the Brahmas have a talented running back in Kalen Ballage, who has 665 NFL rushing yards and an eight-touchdown explosion on his profile from his time at Arizona State.

How to make Brahmas vs. Battlehawks picks

