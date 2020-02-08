Defenders vs. Dragons odds, line, spread: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from top Vegas expert

The DC Defenders will rely on head coach Pep Hamilton's offensive experience when they host the Seattle Dragons on Saturday in the 2020 XFL season-opener for both teams. Kickoff from Audi Field is set for 2 p.m. ET. Hamilton has served as quarterbacks coach for four NFL teams and was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 to 2015. Seattle enters the season with former Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn as head coach, but likely will lean on its defensive veterans.

Dragons linebacker Steven Johnson played in 74 games with four NFL teams, cornerback Steve Williams spent three seasons with the San Diego Chargers, and defensive tackle Will Sutton saw action in 36 contests over three years with the Chicago Bears. DC is a nine-point favorite in the latest Defenders vs. Dragons odds, while the over-under is 50.5.

Defenders vs. Dragons spread: DC -9

Defenders vs. Dragons over-under: 50.5

DC: QB Cardale Jones guided Ohio State to the national championship in 2015

SEA: RB Kenneth Farrow has seen action in the NFL and AAF

Why the Defenders can cover

White knows that while the Defenders figure to have a strong passing attack, they also should fare well running the ball. Donnel Pumphrey, the FBS' all-time leading rusher after gaining 6,405 yards for San Diego State from 2013 to 2016, will be DC's feature back, with Jhurell Pressley adding depth.

The 25-year-old Pumphrey ran for 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior with the Aztecs before being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He received a ring after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII despite spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a torn hamstring that he suffered during practice, but was released prior to the 2018 campaign.

Why the Dragons can cover

Seattle is putting its hopes in the arm of Brandon Silvers, who threw for 10,677 yards and 71 touchdowns in four seasons at Troy University. The 25-year-old was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft and wound up playing for Memphis of the AAF last year, recording 799 passing yards and four TDs in two starts.

Silvers' top target likely will be Kasen Williams, who appeared in three games over two seasons with the Seahawks before recording nine catches for 84 yards in seven contests with the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Fellow wideout Keenan Reynolds also spent time with the Seahawks, suiting up for a pair of games in 2018 without recording a reception, while tight end Connor Hamlett's only catch in three contests with the Browns in 2016 went for a 17-yard touchdown.

