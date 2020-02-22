Johnny Manziel tweets interest in joining XFL, then deletes entire Twitter account

Is Johnny Manziel interested in joining the XFL? Well, it's actually kind of hard to tell at the moment. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Texas A&M star took to Twitter late Friday night and tweeted a message to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck expressing his interesting in joining the rebooted league.

"Oliver Luck," Manziel wrote. "If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level, just send me the contract tomorrow and we're in there. Like I said YEARS ago ... XFL2020 give the people what they want."

In the hours after that tweet was published, Manziel's account was completely deleted off Twitter. Could his account have been hacked? Did he have instant regret after putting his true feelings out there for all of social media to see? It's honestly anyone's guess at this point until we hear from Manziel's camp about the situation.

After the Browns released Manziel in March of 2016 due to poor play and off-the-field issues, the former first-round pick later signed with the Canadian Football League. He bounced around the CFL between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes before joining the since-folded AAF last spring. The last time we saw Manziel on a professional football field was with the AAF's Memphis Express.

So far, it doesn't appear like the XFL is interested in bringing Manziel aboard, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is right when he says he'd bring ratings. Manziel was one of the more electrifying quarterbacks in college football during his days with the Aggies and was a polarizing figure as he entered the NFL. He'd unquestionably be the most famous player in the XFL if he signed with a team.

The league did see a ratings decline of 34% from its opening weekend to Week 2. It's not entirely surprising that there was a dip in the ratings, but if that trend continues, it will be curious to see if the XFL changes course on Manziel and decides to give him a spot on a roster to get those numbers moving in a more positive direction.