Oliver Luck, XFL commissioner, contributes cup to Defenders fans' beer snake
This is the stuff that legends are made of
XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is doing everything that he can to make the XFL a success story. During Sunday's game between the St. Louis BattleHawks and DC Defenders, he went the extra mile and made his personal contribution to the Defenders' beer snake. Luck walked over to the section of Defenders fans and handed a plastic cup to them so that it could be added to the already lengthy line of cups.
As Luck walked over, he twirled the cup in the air to get the fans going. The fans appreciated Luck's contribution as they started "MVP" chants" for the XFL commissioner.
Clearly Luck is endearing himself to the XFL fanbase and willing to do absolutely anything to accomplish that goal. The beer snake has become a weekly phenomenon at Defenders' home games at Audi Field.
Perhaps it was just the juju that the Defenders needed to get back to their winning ways after a pair of consecutive losses. The Defenders got back on track with a 15-6 win over the BattleHawks to bring their record to 3-2 on the season. Quarterback Tyree Jackson saw the bulk of the playing time for the Defenders and ended up tossing a touchdown pass despite only having 39 passing yards.
