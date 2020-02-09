Renegades vs. BattleHawks odds, spread, line: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from proven Vegas expert

The Dallas Renegades are expected to have one of the most potent offenses in the league and will put it on display when they host the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday in the 2020 XFL season-opener for both teams. Kickoff from Globe Life Park in Arlington is set for 5 p.m. ET. Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme has been credited as one of the founders of the air raid offense while coaching in college and undoubtedly will utilize the system in Dallas.

St. Louis will need a strong performance from a secondary that features Will Hill, who made 221 tackles and four interceptions 50 NFL games with the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2015. Dallas is a nine-point favorite in the latest Renegades vs. BattleHawks odds and the over-under is 53.

Renegades vs. BattleHawks spread: Dallas -9

Renegades vs. BattleHawks over-under: 53

DAL: QB Eric Dungey was the 2018 Camping World Bowl MVP with Syracuse

STL: P Marquette King led the NFL in punting yards with the Oakland Raiders in 2014

Why the Renegades can cover

White knows that whomever starts at quarterback for Dallas on Sunday will be working with a talented receiving corps that includes Freddie Martino, who made eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. Flynn Nagel likely will be targeted often after having 68 receptions for 780 yards during his senior year at Northwestern in 2018.

Jeff Badet made over 20 catches in all four seasons of his collegiate career, topping off at 31 for 670 yards during his junior campaign at Kentucky in 2016. But the Renegade that may cause the most problems for opposing defenses is 6-8 tight end Donald Parham, whose senior year at Stetson in 2018 saw him rack up 85 receptions for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Why the BattleHawks can cover

Taylor Heinicke is the only quarterback on the BattleHawks' roster with professional experience, as he appeared in one game with the Houston Texans in 2017 and saw action in five contests with the Carolina Panthers the following season, completing 35-of-57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Nick Fitzgerald and Ole Miss product Jordan Ta'amu also are in the mix, with the latter appearing as if he'll get the nod as the starter.

Christine Michael, who scored seven touchdowns while splitting the 2016 NFL season between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, should be the team's feature running back. The 29-year-old was a second-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and went to the Super Bowl in each of his first two campaigns with the team, winning Super Bowl XLVIII as a rookie, but did not see any postseason action until his third year in the league.

