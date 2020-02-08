Renegades vs. BattleHawks odds, spread, line: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from Vegas expert

The Dallas Renegades managed to coax Bob Stoops out of retirement and begin the 2020 XFL season by hosting the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday. Kickoff from Globe Life Park in Arlington is set for 5 p.m. ET. Stoops spent 18 years as head coach at the University of Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to a national championship in 2000 before calling it quits after the 2016 campaign. Also the Renegades' general manager, Stoops won a dozen Big 12 titles while posting a 190-48 record at Oklahoma.

Conversely, St. Louis has a head coach with no previous experience in the role, Jonathan Hayes, who served as the Cincinnati Bengals' tight ends coach from 2003 to 2018. The former Kansas City Chiefs tight end will try to out-coach one of his mentors on Sunday, as he was a member of Stoops' staff at Oklahoma for four years, including the team's national championship season. Dallas is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Renegades vs. BattleHawks odds and the over-under is 52.5.

Here are the XFL lines and trends for Renegades vs. BattleHawks:

Renegades vs. BattleHawks spread: Dallas -9.5

Renegades vs. BattleHawks over-under: 52.5

DAL: QB Eric Dungey was the 2018 Camping World Bowl MVP with Syracuse

STL: P Marquette King led the NFL in punting yards with the Oakland Raiders in 2014

Why the Renegades can cover

White knows that Dallas has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league in Landry Jones, who threw for 1,310 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones also spent his collegiate career with Stoops at Oklahoma, but could miss the season-opener due to a knee injury.

Philip Nelson could wind up making the start for the Renegades on Sunday as Eric Dungey, who was signed after Jones got hurt, missed most of training camp due to a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Nelson appeared in four games for the AAF's San Diego Fleet last year, completing 45-of-77 passes for 513 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Why the BattleHawks can cover

Taylor Heinicke is the only quarterback on the BattleHawks' roster with professional experience, as he appeared in one game with the Houston Texans in 2017 and saw action in five contests with the Carolina Panthers the following season, completing 35-of-57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Nick Fitzgerald and Ole Miss product Jordan Ta'amu also are in the mix, with the latter appearing as if he'll get the nod as the starter.

Christine Michael, who scored seven touchdowns while splitting the 2016 NFL season between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, should be the team's feature running back. The 29-year-old was a second-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and went to the Super Bowl in each of his first two campaigns with the team, winning Super Bowl XLVIII as a rookie, but did not see any postseason action until his third year in the league.

