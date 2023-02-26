The Texas Throwdown is back in the XFL after a brief hiatus, and the Houston Roughnecks will host the Arlington Renegades on Sunday at TDECU Stadium. The XFL South Division rivals both kicked off the season with home victories last Saturday, both putting up strong defensive performances. They last met during the 2020 XFL season, when the Roughnecks took a 27-20 road victory on their way to a 5-0 start. The Renegades went 2-3 before that season was canceled during the pandemic. Houston routed the Orlando Guardians 33-12 last weekend, while Arlington hung on for a 22-20 victory against the Vegas Vipers.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Renegades vs. Roughnecks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 40.

Here are the XFL lines and trends for Renegades vs. Roughnecks:

Roughnecks vs. Renegades spread: Houston -5.5

Roughnecks vs. Renegades over/under: 40 points

Roughnecks vs. Renegades money line: Houston -220, Arlington +180

Roughnecks: It scored two touchdowns longer than 25 yards last week

Renegades: Four players had receptions of at least 15 yards in Week 1

Why the Roughnecks can cover

Houston's defense should be trouble for an Arlington offense that struggled most of last week. The Roughnecks had seven sacks and forced four turnovers as the Roughnecks took a 21-6 lead by halftime and cruised to victory. The Renegades averaged just 2.7 yards per rush, so Houston should be able to focus on getting after Drew Plitt, who was sacked three times in Week 1. Trent Harris was named the XFL Defensive Player of the Week after posting four sacks.

The Roughnecks also were strong on offense and had the Player of the Week on that side of the ball as well. Receiver Deontay Burnett earned that honor with eight catches for 90 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown. That helped quarterback Brandon Silvers throw for 272 yards and two scores, and Jontre Kirklin had 71 yards on just five receptions. The Renegades allowed 10.7 yards per pass against the Vipers, while Houston averaged just under 10 last week.

Why the Renegades can cover

Arlington will be in good shape if it gets its offense in gear. The unit got off to a slow start, but Plitt was efficient, completing 19 of his 25 passes for 172 yards. Sal Cannella was his favorite target and should get more work as Houston focuses on rushing the passer. The former Auburn tight end earned All-USFL honors after catching 46 passes for New Orleans last season. Tyler Vaughns and Brandon Arconado combined for seven catches for 70 yards.

The Renegades were much better on defense, with the unit wholly responsible for the victory. De'Vante Bausby and Tomasi Laulile both returned interceptions for touchdowns as the defense clamped down in the second half. Aaron Adeyoe, who played only basketball until his final year at Southeast Missouri State, had 1.5 of the team's three sacks. The Renegades defense had seven tackles for loss, also recovered a fumble and held the Vipers to 1.7 yards per rush.

