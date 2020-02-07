Roughnecks vs. Wildcats odds, line, spread: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from Vegas expert

The Houston Roughnecks will attempt to ride a pass-heavy offense to victory when they host the Los Angeles Wildcats in their 2020 XFL season opener on Saturday. Kickoff from John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET. Houston's June Jones, a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons who also served as the NFL team's head coach from 1994 to 1996, utilized the run-and-shoot offense while guiding the University of Hawaii and is expected to do the same with the Roughnecks.

Los Angeles should be able to combat Houston's offensive scheme since its staff features three former NFL defensive players with Super Bowl rings: Head coach Winston Moss, defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson and defensive backs coach Otis Smith. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Roughnecks vs. Wildcats odds.

Roughnecks vs. Wildcats spread: Houston -3.5

HOU: RB Andre Williams was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2013

LA: K Nick Novak recorded 802 points over 10 NFL seasons

Why the Roughnecks can cover

White knows that Houston is inexperienced at the quarterback position, as Phillip Walker never suited up in the NFL while Connor Cook appeared in only two games after being selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. The 27-year-old Cook made his lone NFL start in Oakland's loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round following his rookie season, throwing for 161 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Roughnecks' top receiver is Sammie Coates, who had 21 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 before going on to play for the Browns and Texans. Andre Williams rushed for 721 yards and seven scores as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2014, while fellow running back De'Angelo Henderson saw action with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets after starring at Coastal Carolina, where he recorded a touchdown in 35 consecutive games.

Why the Wildcats can cover

One of two cities to also have hosted a team during the 2001 XFL season, Los Angeles captured the league championship that year as quarterback Tommy Maddox, who played in the NFL before and after his tenure with the club, guided the Xtreme to the title. Taking the reigns of the offense for the Wildcats will be Josh Johnson, a veteran signal-caller who made eight starts and played in 33 games with five different NFL teams.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 and started four of the six contests in which he appeared the following year, throwing for 685 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 33-year-old from the University of San Diego last played in the NFL in 2018, when he recorded 590 passing yards, three TDs and four interceptions in four games (three starts) with the Washington Redskins.

