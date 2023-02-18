The XFL looks to reinvent itself when it kicks off this weekend for the first time since 2020. In what could be the marquee matchup of Week 1 will be the visiting Seattle Sea Dragons taking on the D.C. Defenders in a battle of two of the projected top three teams in the league. The Sea Dragons were 1-4 and the Defenders 3-2 in 2020, when the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the Sea Dragons and Defenders have put together vastly different teams. Seattle will be coached by Jim Haslett with June Jones as his offensive coordinator. Former NFL player and Alabama State coach Reggie Barlow will be the head coach of D.C.

Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington, D.C., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Defenders beat the Sea Dragons 31-19 during the 2020 Covid-shortened season. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Defenders vs. Sea Dragons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 36. Before making any Sea Dragons vs. Defenders picks or XFL predictions of your own, you need to see what pro football expert R.J. White has to say.

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons spread: Sea Dragons -1.5

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons over/under: 36 points

Defenders vs. Sea Dragons money line: Seattle -125, D.C. +105

SEA: The Sea Dragons had a minus-3 touchdown deficit in 2020

DC: The Defenders were 3-0 on their home field in 2020

Why the Sea Dragons can cover

Seattle will be led by quarterback Ben DiNucci, a former seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. That year, he served as a backup in Dallas, playing in three games, completing 23 of 43 passes (53.5%) for 219 yards. He played collegiately at Pittsburgh for two years, before transferring to James Madison. He had an outstanding season his senior year in 2019, completing 268 of 378 passes (70.9%) for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns, while throwing six interceptions for a 169.5 rating.

Also expected to boost the Seattle offense will be wide receiver Kevin Shaa, who had tried to land a spot with the Chicago Bears of the NFL. He played four years at Liberty, catching 82 passes for 1,364 yards (16.6 average) and 12 touchdowns. His senior season was his best, with 28 receptions for 516 yards (18.4 average) and six touchdowns. Shaa's top game that year may have been in a 42-14 loss to Louisiana on Nov. 20, when he caught three passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Defenders can cover

Jordan Ta'amu, a former standout at Ole Miss, is expected to start the season opener at quarterback. In two years with the Rebels, he threw for 5,600 yards, completing 381 of 591 passes (64.5%) for 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2018, he completed 266 of 418 passes (63.6%) for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed 116 times for 342 yards (2.9 average) and six touchdowns.

Another skill-position player expected to boost the D.C. offense is former Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick Ryquell Armstead. The running back played parts of two seasons with the Jaguars, playing in 18 games and carrying 50 times for 188 yards (3.8 average). Previously, he played four years at Temple and rushed for more than 1,000 yards his senior year. In 2018, he carried 210 times for 1,098 yards (5.2 average) and 13 touchdowns.

