St. Louis BattleHawks fan does best Bills Mafia impression, tries to jump through burning table

The XFL season is in full swing and fanbases are starting to find their roles in the league. Some are the wild tailgaters, there are the ones the rest of the league hates, the fans who accept they won't be winning anytime soon... and then there are the ones who jump through tables. In the NFL, Buffalo Bills fans have secured their spot as table breakers. In the XFL, it seems the St. Louis BattleHawks fans will be the ones who destroy tables.

But they have a long way to go until they are reach Bills Mafia status. To match the crazy of Bills Mafia is no easy task, as they are a dedicated bunch with years of practice. One BattleHawks fan was up for the challenge.

A St. Louis fan decided it would be a good idea to attempt to jump over a table, or at least I think he was trying to clear it, ahead of a home game against the New York Guardians.

Spoiler alert: It was a terrible idea.

You can watch the video of his failed attempt here. (Warning: NSFW language)

The man of the hour, tagged in tweet as Jason Spurgeon, wore a BattleHawks helmet in his venture. I can appreciate the slight try at safety here, but it would have been 100% safer if he looked at the table on fire and just backed away.

With onlookers cheering for him, and of course many recording the event on their phones, Spurgeon launches into the table, karate chopping it in the middle and coming no where close to clearing the thing.

When he removed himself from the center of the burning piece of furniture, he was not on fire and appeared to be mostly alright, but he will definitely be hurting for a while.

I just hope this does not become a weekly tradition for him.

Remember kids (and grown adults because clearly they need some guidance as well), if someone dares you to jump through a table set on fire, just say no, or at least try to jump over it instead.