Vipers vs. Guardians odds, line, spread: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from top Vegas expert

After serving as quarterbacks coach on an NCAA national championship team, spending over two decades on staffs in the NFL and winning three championships as a head coach in the CFL, Marc Trestman begins his quest for success in yet another league when his Tampa Bay Vipers visit the New York Guardians on Sunday in the 2020 XFL season-opener for both clubs. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Trestman helped Bernie Kosar and the Miami Hurricanes to the national title in 1983 and worked for 10 different NFL teams, including a head-coaching stint with the Chicago Bears, before winning the Grey Cup twice with the Montreal Alouettes and once more with the Toronto Argonauts. Tampa Bay is a five-point favorite in the latest Vipers vs. Guardians odds, while the over-under is 53. Before locking in any Guardians vs. Vipers picks or XFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

A CBS Sports NFL editor, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. In 2017, he tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. In 2015, he tied for 39th out of 1,727 entries with a 51-32-2 record. White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on this XFL showdown from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available at SportsLine. Go here to see it. Here are the XFL lines and trends for Vipers vs. Guardians:

Vipers vs. Guardians spread: Tampa Bay -5

Vipers vs. Guardians over-under: 53

TB: TE Nick Truesdell has played in the IFL, AFL and the AAF

NY: WR Joe Horn Jr.'s father was a four-time Pro Bowl receiver for the New Orleans Saints

Why the Vipers can cover

White knows that the Vipers have provided starting quarterback Aaron Murray with a solid crop of receivers that includes former University of Miami wideout Stacy Coley. The 25-year-old Floridian made 166 catches for 2,218 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Hurricanes while being named to the All-ACC Third Team twice and the Second Team on one occasion.

Coley also is a threat on special teams, as he scored on kickoff and punt returns as a freshman in 2013, becoming the first Hurricane to do so in the same season since Devin Hester in 2004. Fellow receiver Tanner McEvoy has two years of experience with the Seattle Seahawks under his belt, while Truesdell was a scoring threat in the Arena Football League, with 38 of his 127 receptions going for touchdowns.

Why the Guardians can cover

New York has a chance to be a strong offensive team with Kevin Gilbride as head coach. The 68-year-old has served as offensive coordinator with five NFL teams, helping the New York Giants to a pair of Super Bowl championships, and also spent time as head coach of the San Diego Chargers.

Gilbride is hoping former Pro Bowl cornerback Cris Dishman will help make the Guardians strong against the pass as the team's defensive backs coach. Safety Demetrious Cox has the most NFL experience in New York's defensive backfield, as he appeared in four games with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 after a steady collegiate career at Michigan State.

How to make Vipers vs. Guardians picks

White has discovered a major mismatch that makes one side of the spread hit hard, saying one player will lead his team to a cover. He's only sharing what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Vipers vs. Guardians? And what major mismatch makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Guardians vs. Vipers spread to be all over on Sunday, all from the acclaimed football expert who has crushed the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.

