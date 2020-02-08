Vipers vs. Guardians odds, line, spread: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from Vegas expert

The Tampa Bay Vipers will lean on Aaron Murray when they visit the New York Guardians on Sunday in the 2020 XFL season-opener for both teams. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Vipers have handed the starting quarterback job to Murray, a native of Tampa who enjoyed a successful career at the University of Georgia but never saw the field in the NFL.

New York is expected to go with Matt McGloin, who spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The 30-year-old Penn State product saw most of his NFL action as a rookie, throwing for 1,547 yards with eight touchdowns and as many interceptions. Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Vipers vs. Guardians odds, while the over-under is 52.5. Before locking in any Guardians vs. Vipers picks or XFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

Now, White has locked in on this XFL showdown from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available at SportsLine. Go here to see it. Here are the XFL lines and trends for Vipers vs. Guardians:

Vipers vs. Guardians spread: Tampa Bay -3.5

Vipers vs. Guardians over-under: 52.5

TB: TE Nick Truesdell has played in the IFL, AFL and the AAF

NY: WR Joe Horn Jr.'s father was a four-time Pro Bowl receiver for the New Orleans Saints

Why the Vipers can cover

White knows that the Vipers have a dual-threat player on offense in Quinton Flowers. The 25-year-old, who was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but never saw action with the team, threw for over 2,800 yards and ran for at least 1,000 in his final two seasons at South Florida.

Flowers is listed as the third quarterback on Tampa Bay's roster behind No. 2 Taylor Cornelius and Murray, who threw 121 touchdown passes in his four years at Georgia. Former Miami Dolphin De'Veon Smith is expected to be the Vipers' top running back, with Florida State product Jacques Patrick and ex-Washington Redskins rusher Mack Brown also on the roster.

Why the Guardians can cover

New York has a chance to be a strong offensive team with Kevin Gilbride as head coach. The 68-year-old has served as offensive coordinator with five NFL teams, helping the New York Giants to a pair of Super Bowl championships, and also spent time as head coach of the San Diego Chargers.

Gilbride is hoping former Pro Bowl cornerback Cris Dishman will help make the Guardians strong against the pass as the team's defensive backs coach. Safety Demetrious Cox has the most NFL experience in New York's defensive backfield, as he appeared in four games with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 after a steady collegiate career at Michigan State.

How to make Vipers vs. Guardians picks

