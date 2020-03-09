XFL 2020: Defenders coach Pep Hamilton says he planned to bench Cardale Jones, who will start in Week 6
Tyree Jackson finished the game against St. Louis and led the only touchdown drive of the day
Don't call it a quarterback controversy for the DC Defenders. Following his team's 15-6 win over St. Louis, not only did coach Pep Hamilton assert that Cardale Jones would start in Week 6, but that benching Jones following his seventh interception of the season actually planned.
"That was Cardale just trying to make a play. I don't fault him for that," Hamilton said, via Tom Schad of USA Today. "That was a heck of a play by the safety or whoever it was that picked the ball off."
Jones was replaced by Tyree Jackson, who immediately came in and led the Defenders to their only touchdown drive of the day. Jackson was decent, but by no means great, in the win, going 9 of 14 on his passes for 39 yards. However, he provided more of a designed running threat than Jones.
"We know that (Jones) can do anything that we ask him to do," Hamilton added. "Tyree, on the other hand, is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and is really more of a dynamic runner. ... If he just falls forward, that's five yards. His body's like eight yards long."
It wouldn't be surprising for DC to go with both quarterbacks in role playing capacities moving forward. Even before being pulled against the BattleHawks, Jones was coming off of two dreadful performances in back-to-back losses in Weeks 3 and 4. This might turn into a thing where Hamilton goes with the rhythm of a game depending on which player has the hot hand. That's been Jackson most recently, if for no other reason than he hasn't been arm punting his way into infamy.
The Defenders are at home in Week 6 against the Dallas Renegades.
-
Luck contributes cup to beer snake
This is the stuff that legends are made of
-
Week 5 takeaways: Gaffes and surprises
Week 5 of the XFL was full of controversy and surprising results
-
2020 XFL standings: How teams stack up
Check back throughout the season to see where each XFL team stands heading to the playoffs
-
XFL 2020 schedule: Dates, times and more
Here's a look at all the upcoming games and the scores of those that were played
-
WATCH: LA QB tears into coaching staff
The L.A.'s Week 5 win over Tampa Bay featured a bizarre subplot
-
Week 5 XFL DFS lineups, picks, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
XFL Week 5: Sunday scores, updates
Relive all this week's XFL action as the season hits the halfway mark
-
XFL Week 5 scores: Houston moves to 5-0
Saturday's XFL action saw Houston overcome an early deficit, while New York took care of business...