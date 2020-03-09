XFL 2020: Defenders coach Pep Hamilton says he planned to bench Cardale Jones, who will start in Week 6

Don't call it a quarterback controversy for the DC Defenders. Following his team's 15-6 win over St. Louis, not only did coach Pep Hamilton assert that Cardale Jones would start in Week 6, but that benching Jones following his seventh interception of the season actually planned.

"That was Cardale just trying to make a play. I don't fault him for that," Hamilton said, via Tom Schad of USA Today. "That was a heck of a play by the safety or whoever it was that picked the ball off."

Jones was replaced by Tyree Jackson, who immediately came in and led the Defenders to their only touchdown drive of the day. Jackson was decent, but by no means great, in the win, going 9 of 14 on his passes for 39 yards. However, he provided more of a designed running threat than Jones.

"We know that (Jones) can do anything that we ask him to do," Hamilton added. "Tyree, on the other hand, is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and is really more of a dynamic runner. ... If he just falls forward, that's five yards. His body's like eight yards long."

It wouldn't be surprising for DC to go with both quarterbacks in role playing capacities moving forward. Even before being pulled against the BattleHawks, Jones was coming off of two dreadful performances in back-to-back losses in Weeks 3 and 4. This might turn into a thing where Hamilton goes with the rhythm of a game depending on which player has the hot hand. That's been Jackson most recently, if for no other reason than he hasn't been arm punting his way into infamy.

The Defenders are at home in Week 6 against the Dallas Renegades.