XFL 2020: Renegades QB Landry Jones out at least two weeks after re-aggravating knee injury

The poor injury luck for Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones keeps getting worse. On Tuesday, it was announced that Jones would miss at least two weeks after re-aggravating a knee injury that sidelined him during most of training camp and Week 1 of the season. Jones sustained the injury -- which looked awfully serious at the time -- during last Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

(In a cruel twist of fate, offensive coordinator Hal Mumme also suffered a broken leg during the game after a collision with Cameron Artis-Payne -- and kept coaching.)

The prognosis means Jones is expected to miss at least the Week 5 and Week 6 games against the Guardians and Defenders. In all likelihood, Philip Nelson, who started for Dallas in Week 1 while Jones was out, will get the start. However, Dallas made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday to flesh out their depth chart, including re-activating Eric Dungey from the reserve/left squad list.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Renegades have re-activated QB Eric Dungey from the Reserve/Left Squad list, and Dallas has been granted a QB Roster Exemption for Brogan Roback. Dallas has also acquired CB D'Montre Wade. pic.twitter.com/Bu6TwX7VhB — Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) March 3, 2020

Nelson certainly wasn't terrible in the opening week loss to St. Louis, completing more than 70 percent of his passes. However, most of those passes were check downs and it was apparent how limited the offense was with him behind center. While this is another blow to a team that wasn't projected to have quarterback problems, it's not like Jones was playing lights out before re-aggravating his knee. The former Steeler had seven interceptions in three starts.

Dallas remains in second place in the West division at 2-2. But with Houston playing like a playoff team, there's all but assuredly one other playoff spot remaining, and all other West teams have at least shown flashes of being good enough to grab it.