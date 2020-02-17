XFL 2020 standings: Here's a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions
Check back throughout the season to see where each XFL team stands heading to the playoffs
The new XFL is off and running, and if you're wondering how the playoffs work and what the standings look like, you're in luck. Each XFL team will play 10 regular season games, and the top two from each division move on to the playoffs, featuring the East Division title game (3 p.m. ET on April 18) and West Division title game (3 p.m. ET on April 19) at the home field of the team with the better record. The XFL championship game will be held on April 26 at TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus.
Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' XFL coverage. We've got a detailed XFL viewer's guide, projected team win totals, weekly power rankings, game predictions, a breakdown of every player in the league and much more.
East Division
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Vs. Div.
|Vs. West
|Home
|Away
D.C. Defenders
2-0
58
19
1-0
1-0
2-0
0-0
St. Louis BattleHawks
1-1
39
37
0-0
1-1
0-0
1-1
New York Guardians
1-1
23
30
1-1
0-0
1-0
0-1
Tampa Bay Vipers
0-2
12
40
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-2
West Division
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Vs. Div.
|Vs. East
|Home
|Away
Houston Roughnecks
2-0
65
41
1-0
1-0
2-0
0-0
Seattle Dragons
1-1
36
40
0-0
1-1
1-0
0-1
Dallas Renegades
1-1
34
33
1-0
0-1
0-1
1-0
Los Angeles Wildcats
0-2
35
62
0-2
0-0
0-1
0-1
-
XFL 2020 schedule: Dates, times and more
Here's a look at all the upcoming games and the scores of those that were played
-
XFL odds, best Week 2 Sunday picks
R.J. White has nailed all six of his XFL picks thus far and just locked in selections for both...
-
XFL DFS, Week 2: Picks, Sunday lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Defenders' Rogers honors late mother
Rogers is paying homage to his late mother in his own special way
-
XFL 2020: Week 2 odds, predictions
The XFL's second week of action is here, and we've got picks and predictions for every single...
-
XFL Week 2 storylines: Jones' debut
The Renegades were missing something in their opener, so will Jones provide a spark? Plus more...
-
XFL Week 2: Sunday scores, updates
Houston improved to 2-0 behind P.J. Walker on Sunday, while Dallas found its ground game late
-
XFL Week 2 scores, updates, highlights
DC remains undefeated, while Seattle gets its first win in a low-scoring contest with Tampa...