XFL 2020 stats: All the new league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
The new XFL is underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The hyped DC Defenders, who saw former Ohio State standout Cardale Jones star in a big victory over Jim Zorn's Seattle Dragons on Saturday afternoon.
Who else stood out during the XFL's opening weekend of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 1:
Passing leaders
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Cmp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Rating
P.J. Walker
QB
HOU
23/39 (59%)
272
4
1
103.8
Cardale Jones
QB
DC
16/26 (62%)
235
2
0
116.7
Aaron Murray
QB
TB
16/34 (47%)
231
0
2
45.1
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|SEA
|21/40 (53%)
|217
|3
|2
|72.6
Chad Kanoff
QB
LA
21/40 (53%)
214
1
1
66.0
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
STL
20/27 (74%)
209
1
0
108.4
Philip Nelson
QB
DAL
33/42 (79%)
209
0
1
77.5
Matt McGloin
QB
NY
15/29 (52%)
182
1
0
82.8
Rushing leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
Matt Jones
RB
STL
21
85
4.0
0
|De'Veon Smith
|RB
|TB
|16
|79
|4.9
|0
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
STL
9
77
8.6
0
Elijah Hood
RB
LA
12
43
3.6
0
Kenneth Farrow
RB
SEA
7
41
5.9
0
Ja'Quan Gardner
RB
SEA
9
36
4.0
0
Quinton Flowers
QB/RB
TB
5
34
6.8
0
Jacques Patrick
RB
TB
8
32
4.0
0
Darius Victor
RB
NY
9
32
3.6
0
|Jhurrell Pressley
|RB
|DC
|12
|31
|2.6
|0
|James Butler
|RB
|HOU
|9
|30
|3.3
|1
Cardale Jones
QB
DC
9
28
3.1
0
Lance Dunbar
RB
DAL
5
27
5.4
0
Keith Ford
RB
STL
4
26
6.5
1
P.J. Walker
QB
HOU
4
26
6.5
0
Chad Kanoff
QB
LA
4
21
5.3
1
Receiving leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Dan Williams
|WR
|TB
|6
|123
|0
Nelson Spruce
WR
LA
11
103
0
Austin Proehl
WR
SEA
5
88
2
Eli Rogers
WR
DC
6
73
0
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|HOU
|4
|67
|1
|De'Mornay Pierson-El
|WR
|STL
|4
|64
|0
|Mekale McKay
|WR
|NY
|3
|58
|0
Rashad Ross
WR
DC
2
52
1
Nick Holley
WR
HOU
4
50
0
|Alonzo Russell
|WR
|STL
|3
|49
|1
|Nick Truesdell
|TE
|TB
|3
|49
|0
|Jalen Tolliver
|WR
|TB
|3
|47
|0
|Kahlil Lewis
|WR
|HOU
|5
|45
|0
Colby Pearson
WR
NY
2
44
1
Flynn Nagel
WR
DAL
6
43
0
|Reece Horn
|WR
|TB
|3
|42
|0
Donald Parham Jr.
TE
DAL
4
40
0
Marcus Lucas
WR
STL
4
40
0
Khari Lee
TE
DC
1
39
1
Sam Mobley
WR
HOU
1
39
1
Dontez Byrd
WR
SEA
2
32
0
|Brandon Barnes
|TE
|LA
|2
|31
|0
Sean Price
TE
DAL
2
30
0
Kermit Whitfield
WR
LA
3
30
0
Tackle leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Tackles
Darius Hillary
CB
STL
9
Bunmi Rotini
DE
NY
9
Ben Heeney
LB
NY
9
|Terence Garvin
|LB
|STL
|8
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|8
Jameer Thurman
LB
DC
8
Steven Johnson
LB
SEA
8
Nick Temple
LB
SEA
7
|D'Juan Hines
|LB
|NY
|7
Cody Brown
S
HOU
6
|Bryce Jones
|CB
|NY
|6
Sack leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Sacks
Wesley Sutton
S
NY
2.0
LaTroy Lewis
LB
HOU
2.0
Jonathan Massaquoi
LB
DC
1.0
Shawn Oakman
DE
LA
1.0
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1.0
Carl Bradford
LB
HOU
1.0
Joey Mbu
DT
NY
1.0
|Cavon Walker
|DT
|NY
|1.0
|Bunmi Rotimi Jr.
|DE
|NY
|1.0
|Frank Alexander
|DE
|DAL
|1.0
|Tegray Scales
|LB
|DAL
|1.0
|Terence Garvin
|LB
|STL
|1.0
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|1.0
|Jake Payne
|DT
|STL
|1.0
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|STL
|1.0
|Will Sutton
|DT
|SEA
|0.5
|Jacquies Smith
|DT
|SEA
|0.5
|Kony Ealy
|DE
|HOU
|0.5
|Cory Crawford
|DE
|HOU
|0.5
Interception leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|INT
Will Hill
S
STL
1
Bryce Jones
CB
NY
1
Andrew Soroh
S
NY
1
LaDarius Wiley
S
LA
1
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1
Kaelin Burnett
LB
HOU
1
Rahim Moore
S
DC
1
|Bradley Sylve
|CB
|DC
|1
