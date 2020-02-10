XFL 2020 stats: All the new league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders

The new XFL is underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The hyped DC Defenders, who saw former Ohio State standout Cardale Jones star in a big victory over Jim Zorn's Seattle Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

Who else stood out during the XFL's opening weekend of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 1:

Passing leaders

Name Position Team Cmp/Att Yards TD INT Rating P.J. Walker QB HOU 23/39 (59%) 272 4 1 103.8 Cardale Jones QB DC 16/26 (62%) 235 2 0 116.7 Aaron Murray QB TB 16/34 (47%) 231 0 2 45.1 Brandon Silvers QB SEA 21/40 (53%) 217 3 2 72.6

Chad Kanoff QB LA 21/40 (53%) 214 1 1 66.0 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 20/27 (74%) 209 1 0 108.4 Philip Nelson QB DAL 33/42 (79%) 209 0 1 77.5 Matt McGloin QB NY 15/29 (52%) 182 1 0 82.8

Rushing leaders

Player Position Team Att

Yards Avg TD

Matt Jones RB STL 21 85 4.0 0 De'Veon Smith RB TB 16 79 4.9 0 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 9 77 8.6 0 Elijah Hood RB LA 12 43 3.6 0 Kenneth Farrow RB SEA 7 41 5.9 0 Ja'Quan Gardner RB SEA 9 36 4.0 0 Quinton Flowers QB/RB TB 5 34 6.8 0 Jacques Patrick RB TB 8 32 4.0 0 Darius Victor RB NY 9 32 3.6 0 Jhurrell Pressley RB DC

12 31 2.6 0 James Butler RB HOU

9 30 3.3 1 Cardale Jones QB DC 9 28 3.1 0 Lance Dunbar RB DAL 5 27 5.4 0 Keith Ford RB STL 4 26 6.5 1 P.J. Walker QB HOU 4 26 6.5 0 Chad Kanoff QB LA 4 21 5.3 1

Receiving leaders

Player Position Team Rec Yards TD

Dan Williams WR TB 6

123 0 Nelson Spruce WR LA 11 103 0 Austin Proehl WR SEA 5 88 2 Eli Rogers WR DC 6 73 0 Cam Phillips WR HOU

4 67 1 De'Mornay Pierson-El WR STL

4 64 0 Mekale McKay WR NY

3 58 0 Rashad Ross WR DC 2 52 1 Nick Holley WR HOU 4 50 0 Alonzo Russell WR STL

3 49 1 Nick Truesdell TE TB 3

49 0 Jalen Tolliver WR TB 3

47 0 Kahlil Lewis WR HOU

5 45 0 Colby Pearson WR NY 2 44 1 Flynn Nagel WR DAL 6 43 0 Reece Horn WR TB 3

42 0 Donald Parham Jr. TE DAL 4 40 0 Marcus Lucas WR STL 4 40 0 Khari Lee TE DC 1 39 1 Sam Mobley WR HOU 1 39 1 Dontez Byrd WR SEA 2 32 0 Brandon Barnes TE LA

2 31 0 Sean Price TE DAL 2 30 0 Kermit Whitfield WR LA 3 30 0

Tackle leaders

Player Position Team Tackles Darius Hillary CB STL 9 Bunmi Rotini DE NY 9 Ben Heeney LB NY 9 Terence Garvin LB STL 8 Dexter McCoil S STL 8 Jameer Thurman LB DC 8 Steven Johnson LB SEA 8 Nick Temple LB SEA 7 D'Juan Hines LB NY 7 Cody Brown S HOU 6 Bryce Jones CB NY 6

Sack leaders

Player Position Team Sacks Wesley Sutton S NY 2.0 LaTroy Lewis LB HOU 2.0 Jonathan Massaquoi LB DC 1.0 Shawn Oakman DE LA 1.0 Deatrick Nichols CB HOU 1.0 Carl Bradford LB HOU 1.0 Joey Mbu DT NY 1.0 Cavon Walker DT NY 1.0 Bunmi Rotimi Jr. DE

NY 1.0 Frank Alexander DE DAL 1.0 Tegray Scales

LB DAL 1.0 Terence Garvin LB

STL 1.0 Dexter McCoil S STL 1.0 Jake Payne DT STL 1.0 Dewayne Hendrix DL STL 1.0 Will Sutton DT SEA 0.5 Jacquies Smith DT SEA 0.5 Kony Ealy DE HOU 0.5 Cory Crawford DE HOU 0.5

Interception leaders