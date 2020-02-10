XFL 2020 stats: All the new league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders

A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL

The new XFL is underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The hyped DC Defenders, who saw former Ohio State standout Cardale Jones star in a big victory over Jim Zorn's Seattle Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

Who else stood out during the XFL's opening weekend of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 1:

Passing leaders

NamePositionTeamCmp/AttYardsTDINTRating

P.J. Walker

QB

HOU

23/39 (59%)

272

4

1

103.8

Cardale Jones

QB

DC

16/26 (62%)

235

2

0

116.7

Aaron Murray

QB

TB

16/34 (47%)

231

0

2

45.1

Brandon SilversQBSEA21/40 (53%)2173272.6

Chad Kanoff

QB

LA

21/40 (53%)

214

1

1

66.0

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

STL

20/27 (74%)

209

1

0

108.4

Philip Nelson

QB

DAL

33/42 (79%)

209

0

1

77.5

Matt McGloin

QB

NY

15/29 (52%)

182

1

0

82.8

Rushing leaders

PlayerPositionTeamAtt
YardsAvgTD

Matt Jones

RB

STL

21

85

4.0

0

De'Veon SmithRBTB16794.90

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

STL

9

77

8.6

0

Elijah Hood

RB

LA

12

43

3.6

0

Kenneth Farrow

RB

SEA

7

41

5.9

0

Ja'Quan Gardner

RB

SEA

9

36

4.0

0

Quinton Flowers

QB/RB

TB

5

34

6.8

0

Jacques Patrick

RB

TB

8

32

4.0

0

Darius Victor

RB

NY

9

32

3.6

0

Jhurrell PressleyRBDC
12312.60
James ButlerRBHOU
9303.31

Cardale Jones

QB

DC

9

28

3.1

0

Lance Dunbar

RB

DAL

5

27

5.4

0

Keith Ford

RB

STL

4

26

6.5

1

P.J. Walker

QB

HOU

4

26

6.5

0

Chad Kanoff

QB

LA

4

21

5.3

1

Receiving leaders

PlayerPositionTeamRecYardsTD
Dan WilliamsWRTB6
1230

Nelson Spruce

WR

LA

11

103

0

Austin Proehl

WR

SEA

5

88

2

Eli Rogers

WR

DC

6

73

0

Cam PhillipsWRHOU
4671
De'Mornay Pierson-ElWRSTL
4640
Mekale McKayWRNY
3580

Rashad Ross

WR

DC

2

52

1

Nick Holley

WR

HOU

4

50

0

Alonzo RussellWRSTL
3491
Nick TruesdellTETB3
490
Jalen TolliverWRTB3
470
Kahlil LewisWRHOU
5450

Colby Pearson

WR

NY

2

44

1

Flynn Nagel

WR

DAL

6

43

0

Reece HornWRTB3
420

Donald Parham Jr.

TE

DAL

4

40

0

Marcus Lucas

WR

STL

4

40

0

Khari Lee

TE

DC

1

39

1

Sam Mobley

WR

HOU

1

39

1

Dontez Byrd

WR

SEA

2

32

0

Brandon BarnesTELA
2310

Sean Price

TE

DAL

2

30

0

Kermit Whitfield

WR

LA

3

30

0

Tackle leaders

PlayerPositionTeamTackles

Darius Hillary

CB

STL

9

Bunmi Rotini

DE

NY

9

Ben Heeney

LB

NY

9

Terence GarvinLBSTL8
Dexter McCoilSSTL8

Jameer Thurman

LB

DC

8

Steven Johnson

LB

SEA

8

Nick Temple

LB

SEA

7

D'Juan HinesLBNY7

Cody Brown

S

HOU

6

Bryce JonesCBNY6

Sack leaders

PlayerPositionTeamSacks

Wesley Sutton

S

NY

2.0

LaTroy Lewis

LB

HOU

2.0

Jonathan Massaquoi

LB

DC

1.0

Shawn Oakman

DE

LA

1.0

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1.0

Carl Bradford

LB

HOU

1.0

Joey Mbu

DT

NY

1.0

Cavon WalkerDTNY1.0
Bunmi Rotimi Jr.DE
NY1.0
Frank AlexanderDEDAL1.0
Tegray Scales
LBDAL1.0
Terence GarvinLB
STL1.0
Dexter McCoilSSTL1.0
Jake PayneDTSTL1.0
Dewayne HendrixDLSTL1.0
Will SuttonDTSEA0.5
Jacquies SmithDTSEA0.5
Kony EalyDEHOU0.5
Cory CrawfordDEHOU0.5

Interception leaders

PlayerPositionTeamINT

Will Hill

S

STL

1

Bryce Jones

CB

NY

1

Andrew Soroh

S

NY

1

LaDarius Wiley

S

LA

1

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1

Kaelin Burnett

LB

HOU

1

Rahim Moore

S

DC

1

Bradley SylveCBDC1
