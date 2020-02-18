XFL 2020 stats: Here are five key numbers that stand out after the first two weeks of the season

Two weeks are down in the XFL's 10-week 2020 season, and we've already got plenty of storylines to discuss, from the DC Defenders' dominant opening behind former Ohio State star Cardale Jones to the Los Angeles Wildcats' notable defensive breakdowns.

As we march toward Week 3, here are five key statistics that help paint the early picture of the XFL:

7

Touchdown passes by Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker

If you were to crown an MVP after two weeks of the 10-week 2020 regular season, it would almost have to be Walker. The former Indianapolis Colts prospect, so tantalizing that ex-teammate Andrew Luck recommended his inclusion in the league, hasn't been the most accurate signal-caller thus far. But he's certainly been the most exciting, with his Patrick Mahomes-esque side-arm throws, deep-ball darts and elusive pocket presence. Most importantly, though, he's not only been dazzling in the eye test, but productive when it matters most, leading the XFL in scoring passes as part of June Jones' undefeated Roughnecks. If you were to pick any one player out of this league and reward his play with an NFL job, it'd be hard not to go with No. 11, who's reason alone to tune in for Houston's forthcoming matchups.

9

Percentage of plays during which the Houston Roughnecks defense records a sack



It's fitting that right after Walker we turn to another important aspect of the Roughnecks' early success. After all, they are easily the (early) safest bet to go the distance outside of the similarly undefeated DC Defenders. You might think Houston is a one-trick pony in terms of the XFL's top contenders, relying solely on Walker and June Jones' pass-heavy offense to establish itself early in the year, and while the Roughnecks came close to surrendering a big lead in Week 2, their defense has been impressively opportunistic. After beating up on the Los Angeles Wildcats during the opening week of XFL action, the Roughnecks "D" ultimately stood its ground again in Week 2, and a big reason for that timely production is how often Houston is getting to opposing quarterbacks.

19

Total points allowed by the DC Defenders

After routing the Seattle Dragons in Week 1, the Defenders really showed their stuff in Week 2 by shutting out the New York Guardians. And while Cardale Jones has deservedly gotten a lot of the praise for DC's hot start under coach Pep Hamilton, the Defenders have more than earned their nickname. You can "blame" their opponents for being too incompetent all you want, but DC has still stepped up to make plays when there are plays to be made. No matter how you slice it, surrendering 19 points over the first two weeks of a startup league, when nothing is predictable and everything is on the table, is a huge victory for Hamilton's squad. And it's a huge reason XFL fans should continue to give the Defenders props moving forward.

48

Passing completion percentage of three different teams

To be more specific, three different teams have a quarterback with a completion percentage no higher than this -- the New York Guardians (Matt McGloin), Seattle Dragons (Brandon Silvers) and Tampa Bay Vipers (Aaron Murray). There's no better way to highlight maybe the one major flaw of the revived XFL than by pointing right at those percentages, which indicates pretty clearly that there's a significant gap in QB talent across the eight-team league. That's not really the XFL's fault, as even the NFL struggles to field enough good, let alone great, signal-callers, but it's a reminder that if you're not watching a game with one of the "elite" talents (i.e. Jones, Walker), you might be in for a rough ride.

78.1

Passing completion percentage of the St. Louis BattleHawks

While a good chunk of the league is dealing with low completion marks, one team that's most certainly not is the BattleHawks, thanks to young starter Jordan Ta'amu, whose gritty Week 2 outing against the Houston Roughnecks almost stole the league spotlight. This highlights two things: Ta'amu as a potential star-in-the-making, at least in terms of the XFL's debut crop of QBs, as well as St. Louis' status as perhaps the most underrated team of the league. The BattleHawks have been truly competitive for two straight weeks, and they've got the makings of an all-around offense that could be scary come playoff time.