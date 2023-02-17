After being forced to shut down during its 2020 relaunch season because of the global pandemic and a change in ownership, the XFL will return again for a brand new season in 2023. The eight-team league will begin play on Feb. 18 when the Vegas Vipers take on the Arlington Renegades in a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. That game will be followed by the Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Another doubleheader will follow Sunday with the St. Louis BattleHawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at 3 p.m. ET and then the Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders at 8 p.m. ET. The latest Week 1 XFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the spread for all four games at under a field goal, and there could be some holes to exploit in the market for yet another startup football league full of former collegiate stars and NFL players. Before locking in any Week 1 XFL picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Now, Hunt has analyzed Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season from every possible angle and locked in his best bets for XFL Week 1.

Top Week 1 XFL picks

One of Hunt's strongest XFL picks for Week 1 is the DC Defenders (pick'em) at home against the Seattle Sea Dragons. This is the final game of the second XFL relaunch and Hunt these teams to be top contenders for the XFL title in 2023 based on their roster construction.

DC is coached by Reggie Barlow, an eight-year NFL veteran and long-time collegiate coach at Alabama State and Virginia State who went 83-58 over 15 seasons between the two programs. This will be Barlow's first professional coaching job and Hunt is expecting the 51-year-old SWAC legend to lead an inspired performance by the home team.

"This is going to be the best matchup of the weekend, as both teams rank No. 1 (DC) and No. 2 (SEA) for me in terms of roster construction. D.C. has the much better QB room, led by Jordan Ta'amu and D'Eriq King. And the Sea Dragons have an edge at WR, led by Josh Gordon and Kelvin McKnight," Hunt told SportsLine. "However, the biggest matchup will be up front between the Sea Dragons DL vs the Defenders OL. I do like what the Sea Dragons have in that matchup, but I like the mobility of Ta'amu and King to supersede that potential pressure." See more XFL picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 XFL predictions

Hunt has also released his best bets for each of the other three games on the Week 1 XFL schedule, including one on a team he's expecting to ride an experience advantage at quarterback to a successful start.

Week 1 XFL odds, schedule, start time

Week 1 XFL odds, schedule, start time

Saturday, Feb. 18

Las Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades (-2.5, 37.5) | 3 p.m. ET

Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks (-2, 36.5) | 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 19

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas (+2, 36.5) | 3 p.m. ET

Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders (PK, 36.5) | 8 p.m. ET