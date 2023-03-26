The XFL is back. Three years after the 2020 version was forced to shut down after five games due to COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.

It all started on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you can check out the entire 2023 schedule below, including playoffs, with two semifinals to be held on April 29 and 30 and the championship game on May 13.

We'll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. You can check out all of our XFL coverage here, including everything to know about the rebooted league -- which originated in 2001 -- along with the XFL names to know, power rankings, picks, standings and more.

Week 1

Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20

Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12

St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15

D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18



Week 2

St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18

D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6

San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12

Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14



Week 3

Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26

D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28

Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9

Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13



Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16

Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6

St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11

D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18



Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14

D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20

Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32

Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10



Week 6



Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19

St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades Sunday, March 26, 3 pm. ET ABC Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders Monday, March 27, 7 p.m. ET FX

Week 7



Date, time TV Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades Friday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET FX St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks Saturday, April 1, 3 p.m. ET ESPN2 San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m. ET ESPN D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m. ET FX

Week 8



Date, time TV Vegas Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. ET ESPN Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians Saturday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET ESPN Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m. ET ABC D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons Sunday, April 9, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

Week 9



Time, date TV Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. ET ABC Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. ET ESPN Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 10



Date, time TV Orlando Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. ET ESPN D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. ET ABC Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET ESPN Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET ESPN2

Playoff semifinals



Date, time TV TBD at TBD Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 TBD at TBD Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Championship

