The 2023 XFL season has reached its conclusion with the XFL Championship Game taking place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Arlington Renegades, who went just 4-6 in the regular season but upset Houston in the XFL playoffs, will take on the DC Defenders (9-1). DC managed to finish with the league's best record despite allowing more touchdowns than it scored. The 2023 XFL Championship Game will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, giving the Dallas-based Renegades an edge in local support.

With its dominant regular season, the Defenders are 6-point favorites in the latest 2023 XFL Championship Game odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 48. Before locking in any XFL Championship Game picks or Renegades vs. Defenders predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18 last year, and now he's off to a fast 25-17 start on his XFL spread picks this season.

XFL Championship Game 2023 picks

Hunt has analyzed Defenders vs. Renegades and is leaning towards the Under (48) for total points scored. The Defenders are explosive offensively, but the Renegades are the league's lowest scoring team, making their appearance in this game even more amazing. Arlington averaged just 14.6 points per game and it is also stingy on defense, allowing the third-fewest points in the XFL. The Under went 7-3 for Arlington this season, which was the best under record of any XFL squad.

Meanwhile, the Defenders utilize a run-heavy attack as they led the XFL in rushing yards, gaining nearly 500 more yards than the second-place team. This type of approach should eat up the clock and limit the number of possessions for both teams. And with Arlington having the fewest passing touchdowns (five) in the league, it also will turn to the ground for success. Therefore, the expected game flow of this matchup indicates it will be low scoring, giving value to the Under (48). See more XFL picks at SportsLine.

