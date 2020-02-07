XFL DFS for Week 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

For the first time since its lone season in 2001, the XFL will open for business on Saturday, just one week removed from Super Bowl 54. The league features eight teams and plays a 10-game regular season. With FanDuel and DraftKings running XFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s, daily fantasy players are quickly familiarizing themselves with rosters across the league and finalizing their Week 1 XFL DFS strategy.

Former collegiate stars like Connor Cook and Cardale Jones are slated to play, and familiar names are sure to be popular options when it comes to making XFL DFS picks. However, with hundreds of players hoping to earn their way into the NFL, you'll have to look for value up and down the XFL DFS player pool. Before locking in any daily Fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season, be sure to see the latest XFL DFS advice from SportsLine's resident daily Fantasy pro, Mike McClure.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray. The former Georgia star threw for 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns in four seasons as the Bulldogs' starter and was a fifth-round selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft. However, he never threw a pass in the NFL.

Murray split time with Matt Simms as the Atlanta Legends starter in the AAF last season and now will start for Vipers head coach Marc Trestman, the former Chicago Bears head coach and CFL legend who developed a reputation as an offensive innovator. Murray will have former Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Stacey Coley and former Wisconsin receiver Tanner McEvoy among his pass-catching options.

Part of McClure's Week 1 XFL DFS strategy includes rostering Defenders wide receiver Rashad Ross. The Arizona State product had stops with nine different NFL teams from 2013-2019. He also played for the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF in 2019 and recorded 36 catches for 583 yards and a league-best seven touchdowns.

The Defenders have a potentially potent passing offense with Cardale Jones at quarterback and coach Pep Hamilton, who coached Andrew Luck with the Colts from 2013 2015. Look for Ross to be a top target in this passing attack as he returns plenty of XFL DFS value for players in Week 1.

