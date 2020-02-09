XFL DFS for Week 1: Best Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season continues on Sunday, when SEC fans will see what former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray can do for the Tampa Bay Vipers as they take on the New York Guardians. Murray still holds SEC records for passing yards (13,166) and touchdowns (121) and as a familiar name, he could be one of the most popular XFL DFS picks. However, with the XFL DFS player pool stocked with off-the-radar players looking to make a name for themselves, a little expert advice can go a long way before locking in your XFL DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Sunday games in Week 1 is Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne. The former Auburn star was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and spent four seasons as a seldom-used backup, first behind Jonathan Stewart and then behind Christian McCaffrey.

Artis-Payne averaged a respectable 4.2 yards per carry and picked up 491 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. The last time we saw Artis-Payne in a starring role, he rushed for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns in his only season as a starter for Auburn. Considering that 12 percent of his NFL carries went for 10 yards or more, he should provide a spark for the Renegades and look more like his Auburn self with a heavier workload in the XFL.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Vipers wide receiver Reece Horn. The former Division-II star out of the University of Indianapolis was listed as a starter at wide receiver on Tampa Bay's official depth chart.

At Indy, Horn caught 272 passes for 3,562 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding a pair of punt return scores. As a senior, he put up video game-type numbers with 108 catches for 1,396 yards and eight touchdowns. Horn has plenty of size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and he should be a regular target of former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray on Sunday.

