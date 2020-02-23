XFL DFS for Week 3: Best Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

Week 3 of the 2020 XFL schedule rolls on Sunday with a pair of games. The New York Guardians head to St. Louis to face the BattleHawks at 3 p.m. ET in the first contest of the day. Then, the action turns to Carson, where the Los Angeles Wildcats will host the jet-setting DC Defenders. Can you trust any DC players almost 3,000 miles away from home with your XFL DFS picks?

Should your Sunday XFL DFS stacks include BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El, who hooked up for nine catches last week? Before finalizing any Week 3 XFL DFS strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get an edge over the competition in Week 3.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Sunday is Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones. The former Ohio State quarterback with a huge arm only threw 11 passes in the NFL in 2016 with the Bills. Then, he was traded to the Chargers, where he spent two seasons as one of Philip Rivers' backups.

However, Jones' big arm has afforded him another chance to showcase his skill set in the XFL and he's performing well for DC. Jones leads the XFL with 511 passing yards through two weeks and has four touchdown passes against just one interception. And on Sunday, he has a dream matchup against a Wildcats defense that is allowing 289.5 passing yards and 31 points per game.

McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Sunday also includes stacking Jones with Defenders wide receiver Eli Rogers. The former Steelers slot receiver had a steady rookie season in Pittsburgh back in 2016, catching 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns, but eventually fell out of favor in the Steel City and only caught 30 more passes the next two seasons.

But Rogers is making the most of his XFL opportunity, catching all six of his targets for 73 yards in Week 1 and then following that up with with five catches for 49 yards in Week 2. Entering Week 3, Rogers was fifth in the XFL in receiving yards and has been targeted six times in each game.

