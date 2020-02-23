XFL DFS for Week 3: Top Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

There are plenty of players to choose from in Sunday's XFL DFS player pool. One of Sunday's games sees a rebirth, as St. Louis gets professional football again after a 1,529-day absence when the BattleHawks play their first home game against the New York Defenders at 3 p.m ET. The BattleHawks, who are led by dual-threat quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and running back Matt Jones, end the drought left by the Rams, who last played in St. Louis in Week 15 of the 2015 season.

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Sunday is Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones. The former Ohio State quarterback with a huge arm only threw 11 passes in the NFL in 2016 with the Bills. Then, he was traded to the Chargers, where he spent two seasons as one of Philip Rivers' backups.

However, Jones' big arm has afforded him another chance to showcase his skill set in the XFL and he's performing well for DC. Jones leads the XFL with 511 passing yards through two weeks and has four touchdown passes against just one interception. And on Sunday, he has a dream matchup against a Wildcats defense that is allowing 289.5 passing yards and 31 points per game.

McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Wildcats wide receiver Nelson Spruce. The former Colorado standout was undrafted out of college, but latched onto the Rams as a free agent in 2016 and made the 53-man roster. Spruce never appeared in an NFL game, though, despite signing with the Bears, Chiefs and Chargers in subsequent years. He played for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, finishing fifth in the AAF with 426 receiving yards and second with 38 receptions.

Spruce was drafted in the third round of the 2020 XFL Draft and caught 11 passes for 103 yards in his XFL debut in a 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks. He backed that up with a six-catch, 89-yard effort in Week 2 that included two touchdown receptions in a 25-18 loss to the Dallas Renegades.

