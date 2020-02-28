XFL DFS for Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The XFL season is off to a roaring start. The Week 4 schedule brings us a head-to-head matchup between the two top teams in the West that will be of particular importance for XFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Houston Roughnecks will visit the Dallas Renegades on Sunday in a game where the over-under is currently 50. That's the highest total of the weekend and could make it a popular source for XFL DFS stacks in Week 4.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 4 is BattleHawks running back Christine Michael. The former Texas A&M standout played four years in the NFL, totaling 1,080 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in stints with the Seahawks, Cowboys and Packers from 2013 to 2016. After a year out of the game, Michael was drafted by the BattleHawks in the 2020 XFL Draft.

Through three weeks in St. Louis, Michael has compiled 35 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and has caught three passes for another 21 yards. Michael rushed 13 times for 44 yards and a score in last week's 29-9 victory over the Guardians and has received 30 touches in the past two weeks.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Wildcats wide receiver Nelson Spruce. The 27-year-old's battle to make the Los Angeles Rams roster in 2016 was featured prominently on HBO's "Hard Knocks," while he's also been on the rosters of the Bears, Chiefs and Chargers.

However, he's been featured prominently for the Wildcats, catching 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Spruce has been targeted a whopping 28 times in the first three weeks of the XFL re-boot and has had at least 75 yards in every game. That makes him arguably the highest-floor option available for XFL daily fantasy lineups. Now, he faces a Guardians defense that has given up 56 total points the last two weeks.

