XFL DFS for Week 5: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

With no running back surpassing 300 rushing yards and just one receiver (Cam Phillips) over the 300-yard mark, the XFL has been a quarterback-driven league through four weeks. That means nailing your Week 5 XFL DFS strategy starts with finding the best value under center, and there are plenty of intriguing options. Houston quarterback P.J. Walker (987 yards, 12 TDs) has made an early case for league MVP, while Jordan Ta'amu of St. Louis ranks second in passing yards (876) and sixth in rushing yards (186).

Josh Johnson and Cardale Jones have also been strong XFL DFS picks at times this season, but who should you target in the Week 5 XFL DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before you make your Week 5 XFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal XFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get an edge over the competition in Week 5.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks for Week 5. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne. The former Auburn and Carolina Panthers back has been one of the top players in the XFL through four weeks. He ranks fifth in the league in rushing yardage (216) and is tied for the lead in rushing scores (two).

Among running backs who have had more than 30 carries, Artis-Payne leads the league in yards per carry (5.3). He has a very exploitable matchup in Week 5 against the New York Guardians, a team that was gashed on the ground in Week 3 against the BattleHawks, as Matt Jones and Christine Michael teamed up for 139 yards and two scores against them. Confidently lock in Artis-Payne, who was also a big part of Dallas' passing game last week with six catches, as one of your top Week 5 XFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Roughnecks receiver Cam Phillips. The Virginia Tech product had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but he's caught on in the XFL, becoming one of the league's top playmakers through four weeks. Even though he's reeled in just 21 catches, he leads the league in receiving yardage (333) and receiving touchdowns (7).

Phillips has been a central part of an explosive Houston offense, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, that's scored at least 27 points in each game. Walker has targeted Phillips at least eight times in three of their four games, and he's averaging 15.9 yards per reception. Look for more slate-breaking numbers against the 1-3 Seattle Dragons, a defense that allowed St. Louis receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El to put up a strong 5-71-1 receiving line last week.

How to set your Week 5 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 5 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups in Week 5? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.