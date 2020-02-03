XFL DFS, Week 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

For the first time since 2001, the XFL will take the field on Saturday. The Week 1 XFL schedule includes the Seattle Dragons taking on the DC Defenders at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Los Angeles Xtreme vs. the Houston Roughnecks at 5 p.m. ET. On Sunday, it's the Tampa Bay Vipers vs. New York Guardians at 2 p.m. ET, then the St. Louis BattleHawks and Dallas Renegades wrap the action up at 5 p.m. ET.

A big difference in the re-launch of this league is that daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel and DraftKings will be running XFL DFS tournaments. And with no history to reference, making Week 1 XFL DFS picks will come with plenty of challenges. So how do you set your XFL DFS lineups for Week 1? And what XFL DFS strategy could lead to huge returns? Before locking in any daily Fantasy football picks or stacks for Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season, be sure to see the XFL DFS advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray at $9,000 on DraftKings. A "Tier 1" quarterback selection for the Vipers, Murray beat out three challengers on the roster to be announced as the official Week 1 starter. With plenty of uncertainty around playing time and production heading into week 1, XFL DFS players can feel confident that Murray will be a central part of the Vipers' attack.

The Tampa Bay native and former Georgia quarterback who threw for over 13,000 yards in his collegiate career also had NFL stops with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Eagles and Rams before playing for the Atlanta Legends in the AAF in 2019. He completed 65 percent of his passes during the AAF's abbreviated season.

Part of McClure's Week 1 XFL DFS strategy includes rostering BattleHawks running back Christine Michael at $8,400 on DraftKings. Michael, best known for his two stints with the Seattle Seahawks, played for six NFL teams from 2013 to 2018. He collected over 1,000 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.

Injuries limited his effectiveness overall, but after taking 2019 off from professional football, Michael was the No. 6 overall pick by St. Louis in the skill position portion of the XFL Draft. St. Louis starting quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has very limited professional experience, so look for Michael to get a heavy workload in Week 1, leading to huge returns in XFL DFS tournaments.

