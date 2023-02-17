Since its first incarnation in 2001, the XFL has been nothing short of noteworthy, and the league makes its third attempt at sustained success this year. Daily Fantasy players should be familiar with many of the names scattered throughout the league from their exploits in college, the NFL and even the USFL last year, but who should you rely on for your XFL DFS lineups when play begins on Saturday? Former Steelers and Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant is one such example, and he is likely to be the most recognizable player when the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades kick things off on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Players with name value like Bryant are sure to headline the XFL DFS player pool for tournaments and cash games on DraftKings. Other big-time college players that will make their professional debuts like D'Eriq King, Cole McDonald and Abram Smith could make an immediate splash as well. Before making any XFL DFS picks on DraftKings for Week 1, be sure to check out the XFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

White is high on Seattle wide receiver Josh Gordon ($9,000 on DraftKings). Gordon has a reputation for career resurrections, and he's going for another in the XFL. Gordon is 31 now, but he should still have plenty of juice in his legs. In the first week of what is effectively a brand new league, proven playmakers are precious commodities, and Gordon fits that bill.

Many will remember his 2013 season with the Cleveland Browns, when he took the NFL by storm and finished with 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. Off-the-field incidents derailed his playing career after that, but he still showed flashes of his former self with New England in 2017 and 2018, where he had 60 total catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. After bouncing around to Seattle, Kansas City and Tennessee afterwards, Gordon could be facing his last opportunity to show he still can be the electric player he once was.

White is also high on San Antonio running back Jacques Patrick ($7,800 on DraftKings). The big, bruising Florida State product played in two games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and finished with just two total carries for 12 yards. Patrick finished his high school career as a high four-star prospect, but didn't have the sort of tenure with the Seminoles that many expected, with just 1,790 total rushing yards in four seasons.

During the XFL's last season in 2020, Patrick checked-in at 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, and ran for 254 yards on 60 carries for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He also finished with two rushing touchdowns and 49 receiving yards in his five appearances before the league was suspended. The jury is out on the strength of San Antonio's pass catchers, and until it's known how effective they might be, Patrick should be expected to carry the load on offense.

How to set XFL DFS lineups

