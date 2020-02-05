XFL DFS, Week 1: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

Daily Fantasy football players have a new league to set lineups for, as the XFL kicks off this weekend for the first time since 2001. Nailing your Week 1 XFL DFS lineups will require a deep dive into the newly-formed rosters since there are no team stats to go off yet. One of the toughest questions to answer before setting XFL DFS strategy will be what to do with Los Angeles Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson.

He's the most expensive player on both sites ($10,700 on DraftKings, $21 on FanDuel), but is the 12-year NFL quarterback, who started multiple games for the Redskins in 2018, worth paying up for over cheaper options like Cardale Jones, Connor Cook and Jordan Ta'amu? Before locking in any daily Fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season, be sure to see the XFL DFS advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray. McClure has considered that one major edge Murray has is that he played in the AAF last season, so the timing of the 2020 XFL schedule should be familiar for him.

In his five AAF starts, Murray, who also played for four NFL franchises from 2014 to 2017, threw for over 200 yards three times. His best day was a massive 306-yard performance against Memphis. Murray also has several talented pass catchers to throw to this year, including tight end Nick Truedell, who led AAF tight ends in receiving, and former NFL receiver Seantavius Jones, who also played with Murray in the AAF.

Part of McClure's Week 1 XFL DFS strategy includes rostering Defenders wide receiver Rashad Ross at $10,400 on DraftKings and $15 on FanDuel. The Arizona State product had stops with nine different NFL teams from 2013-2019. He also played for the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF in 2019 and recorded 36 catches for 583 yards and a league-best seven touchdowns.

The Defenders have a potentially potent passing offense with Cardale Jones at quarterback and coach Pep Hamilton, who coached Andrew Luck with the Colts from 2013 2015. Look for Ross to be a top target in this passing attack as he returns plenty of XFL DFS value for players in Week 1.

